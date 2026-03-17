Veteran forward Artemi Panarin faced his former New York Rangers teammates on Monday as a member of the Los Angeles Kings. He returned to Madison Square Garden for the first time after an early February trade to Los Angeles. However, this game was notable for another player. Kings captain Anze Kopitar skated in his final game at MSG on Monday.

Kopitar will retire following the 2025-26 campaign. He has spent his entire career with the Kings, winning two Stanley Cups with the franchise. After the game, the Rangers paid respect to Kopitar with a handshake line. During this, he shared a moment with former Los Angeles teammate Jonathan Quick.

Nothing but respect from the @NYRangers after Anze Kopitar's last career game at @TheGarden. 👏 And check out the awesome embrace with his good buddy, Jonathan Quick. 🖤 pic.twitter.com/rc9HD2jhjl — NHL (@NHL) March 17, 2026

Kopitar and Quick won their Stanley Cups together in Los Angeles. In 2012, Quick was named the Conn Smythe Trophy winner as playoff MVP. He led the Kings to the Stanley Cup by posting an otherworldly .946 save percentage in 20 games.

Article Continues Below

In 2014, Quick again played strong hockey, posting a .911 save percentage. Kopitar improved his production, going from 21 points in 2012 to 26 points in 2014. The Kings defeated the Rangers in the 2014 Stanley Cup Final to claim their second championship in three seasons.

Quick and Kopitar continued playing for Los Angeles until the 2022-23 campaign. The Kings traded Quick to the Columbus Blue Jackets right before the NHL Trade Deadline. Columbus flipped him to the Vegas Golden Knights, where Quick won his third career Stanley Cup in 2023.

Now, Kopitar is hoping to go out on his third career Stanley Cup. Before that push begins, the Kings captain played his final game in one of the most iconic venues in all of sports. And in the process, he shared an emotional moment with one of his greatest teammates.

The Kings are in action again on Thursday night against the Philadelphia Flyers.