The New York Mets have lost some familiar faces this offseason, including fan-favorite Pete Alonso. New York has been active in the free agent and trade market, looking for players to help offset the losses. One podcast host believes New York's National League club is on the doorstep of making a big trade.

“The Mets are setting up for a big deal, they have to have something planned,” Talkin' Baseball co-host Jake “Rocky” Storiale said on the show.

Storiale threw out a few names that could be possible trade candidates, including Detroit Tigers star pitcher Tarik Skubal. Skubal was not declared as untouchable in trade talks, by Tigers management. The hurler won the American League Cy Young award again in 2025, for the second consecutive year.

Mets are a team looking for pieces

New York was arguably the most disappointing MLB team in 2025. After hitting a home run before the season by signing free-agent Juan Soto, New York then struggled to win games. The Mets ended up missing the postseason, losing a Wild Card spot to the Cincinnati Reds.

The Mets have been involved heavily this offseason in finding players. New York made a really big splash, by signing veteran reliever Devin Williams to a free-agent contract. Williams left the New York Yankees, where he had spent just one season.

The Mets lost Alonso and closer Edwin Diaz in free agency, which were tough blows. New York is working to figure out the right formula to win again.

“I think we're always weighing how certain transactions fit into the larger puzzle of the resources we have,” Mets president of baseball operations David Stearns said at MLB winter meetings, per ESPN. “We have a lot of resources. No team has unending resources, and I've said that before. We've got all the resources we need, all of the payroll space. We need to put a really good team on the field. That doesn't mean it's infinite, nor should it be.”

Storiale believes that formula has to include immediate impact players.

“They have ammunition…..they need win now moves,” Storiale added.

Time will tell if the Mets can return to the postseason in 2026. New York went 83-79 in the 2025 campaign.