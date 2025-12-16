Change could be coming soon to the Miami Dolphins. Miami lost 28-15 against Pittsburgh on Monday Night Football and is now officially eliminated from playoff contention. That has the team willing to explore new options during their final three games, including a potentially huge change at quarterback.

Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel is reportedly considering benching Tua Tagovailoa.

“The QB play last night was not good enough, and everything is on the table,” McDaniel told reporters on Tuesday, per Dolphins reporter David Furones.

Tagovailoa went 22-of-28 for 253 passing yards with two touchdowns and one interception against the Steelers. His numbers were fine, but Tua could not push the ball down the field on Monday night. In fact, he only completed three passes to wide receivers, opting to target running backs and tight ends instead.

It is interesting to hear McDaniel be so open about a potential quarterback change. Especially because his own job security is not a guarantee either.

If the Dolphins do decide to make a change at quarterback, their other options include Zach Wilson and rookie Quinn Ewers.

Dolphins insider thinks Tua Tagovailoa benching is reasonable, but not yet

Dolphins insider Joe Schad weighed in on the team's quarterback situation following their defeat on Monday Night Football.

Schad started by suggesting that benching Tua makes little sense for McDaniel if he is fighting for his job.

“You have to figure Tagovailoa will start against the Bengals,” Schad wrote on Tuesday. “… if (Mike) McDaniel is given no assurances of a return, he may feel he needs to run Tua out there down the stretch.”

That said, Schad did note that bringing in some competition for Tagovailoa makes sense during the offseason.

“Miami should plan to bring in legitimate competition, either with a quality veteran or relatively-high draft pick,” Schad added. “Tua has had his worst season. The Dolphins cannot simply project that he will be their quarterback when the franchise finally breaks through for a playoff win.”

It will be fascinating to see how Miami approaches the next three games now that they are out of playoff contention.

Dolphins vs. Bengals kicks off at 1PM ET on Sunday.