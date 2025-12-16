The Detroit Pistons have easily been the biggest surprise of the season thus far, currently perched atop the Eastern Conference with a commanding 21-5 record thus far. And much of the credit goes to Cade Cunningham, who is chasing his second All-Star appearance this campaign.

Cunningham has been one of the best point guards in the NBA this season, averaging 27.1 points, 9.2 assists and six rebounds per game. For Chandler Parsons, however, Cunningham has been the indisputable best.

“They are both fantastic. I don’t want to insult Jaylen Brown, I just think Cade Cunningham is arguably the best point guard in the NBA. I think he could be the starting point guard on Team USA. I think he is that good,” Parsons explained on Run It Back.

Cunningham set the tone again for Detroit, delivering a complete, authoritative performance against Boston. The point guard finished with 32 points and 10 rebounds, controlling the game on both ends as Detroit closed out a 112–105 win at TD Garden.

Cunningham’s scoring efficiency stood out against an elite defensive opponent. He shot 11-of-21 from the field and knocked down six three-pointers, repeatedly answering Boston runs in a game that featured 15 lead changes.

Beyond the raw numbers, Cunningham’s command of the game underscored his evolution into a true centerpiece. Detroit trailed by as many as 12 points in the second quarter, but Cunningham helped Detroit surge late and secure its fourth straight win.

“We love games like this-tough, muddy. When it gets that way, it turns us up a little bit more,” he said after the win, per News18.

While the 24-year-old himself looked reluctant to sing his praise, Cunningham's influence on both ends of the court was especially vital, and remained the standout throughout. The Pistons have now won four games on the trot and will now take on the Dallas Mavericks at the American Airlines Center.