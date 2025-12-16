While the Green Bay Packers struggle with a huge injury loss, a Chicago Bears receiver wants the narrative about him to change. These teams meet this week, and here are the NFL playoff-clinching scenarios at stake, according to a post on X by Tom Pelissero.

“Nine teams can clinch playoff spots this week — and the Broncos can clinch the AFC’s No. 1 seed.”

The Bears can clinch a playoff berth with a win and a Lions loss or tie. They also get in with a tie if the Lions lose.

As for the Packers, they need a win and a Lions loss or tie. Like the Bears, they also earn a spot with a tie if the Lions lose.

Packers and Bears looks like a true showdown

These teams met a couple of weeks ago, and it was a dandy. The Bears tied the game with a fourth-quarter touchdown, but the Packers answered with Josh Jacobs’ scoring run with 3:32 remaining. That gave the Packers a 28-21 victory.

Jordan Love outplayed Caleb Williams from a statistical standpoint. He threw for 234 yards with three touchdowns and a pick. Williams totaled 186 yards with two scores and a pick.

The injury to Packers’ defensive standout Micah Parsons moved the odds closer. Still, the Packers are a road favorite of 1.5 points.

Chicago also has injury concerns. On that list is receiver Rome Odunze, according to a post on X by Courtney Cronin.

“Ben Johnson said “all options are on the table” regarding Rome Odunze's foot injury and whether the team will shut him down for a stretch of time to get him healthy, ready for a potential playoff run. Johnson: “There may be a case that we need to protect him from himself a little bit so he can help us down the road.”

It will be interesting to see which team can overcome its circumstances. It will also be interesting to see if the Bears move the football with ease because of the Parsons injury.