This past Saturday, another disgusting act of violence happened in this country. This time, it was on the campus of Brown University. Two students were killed, and nine others were wounded in a shooting in Providence, Rhode Island.

As a result of this tragic event, Brown Athletics and USC Athletics have mutually agreed to cancel the non-conference meeting that was scheduled to take place in Southern California this Sunday.

Here is a quote from USC about the cancellation in a recent ESPN article.

“The entire USC community sends its support to Brown University following the tragedy that has impacted its students, staff, alumni and the city of Providence,” USC said in a statement.

According to the article, USC will aim to face a new opponent on Sunday. More information will be released about that game in the coming days.

Brown is 5-7 on the season, and most recently lost to Providence, 86-79, one week ago. Brown's next scheduled game is December 31st against Johnson Wales before they begin conference play against Yale.

USC is 10-1 on the season and recently beat Washington State 68-61 at home. USCD will take on UTSA tomorrow night. Star player Rodney Rice could miss the rest of the season with an injury.