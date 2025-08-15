LSU football enters inside the top 10 to kickoff the 2025 season. The AP Top 25 handed Brian Kelly and company a No. 9 ranking to start the season.

The Tigers bring hype and a potential Heisman Trophy finalist in tow. Garrett Nussmeier is generating buzz for the coveted award — which means he could join Joe Burrow and Jayden Daniels as the third Heisman winner in school history.

LSU is dealing with a brief scare involving Nussmeier, though. He's working through a knee issue. And Clemson stands in the way in 16 days.

The Atlantic Coast Conference champs will want nothing more than to embarrass LSU. Clemson is double its returning starters at 14 compared to LSU — and the Tigers are fresh off a postseason run. LSU also faces three teams that beat the Tigers in 2024.

Kelly is on the hot seat entering season four. His critics will become louder if LSU moves down from its ninth ranking. But we're presenting why they're going to move up from their preseason spot.

Garrett Nussmeier is worth the LSU hype

Nussmeier energized Baton Rouge and Death Valley by opting to return for one more CFB season. He's not only LSU's newest Heisman hopeful, but brings first round hype for the 2026 NFL Draft.

Nussmeier is called the No. 4 overall pick by Todd McShay of The Ringer Thursday. Though the longtime draft expert placed Clemson's Cade Klubnik as the top overall QB and his first round pick.

But Nussmeier leads out an explosive offense that brings back Aaron Anderson at wide receiver. Nic Anderson comes over via Oklahoma too in a massive college football transfer portal move. Even former Southeastern Conference rival from Kentucky Barion Brown adds to the weaponry.

All get to work with a 4,052-yard passer from 2024. But Nussmeier's return isn't the sole reason why LSU can shake up the AP rankings.

Nation's best portal class resides in Baton Rouge

Kelly and his coaching staff got with the times. Adjusting to the current climate of college football — by hitting the portal hard.

WR isn't the lone upgrade. Kelly lured in another past SEC foe in Jack Pyburn (edge rusher, Florida) and Patrick Payton (another edge rusher from Florida State). The former Sunshine State rivals will occupy both defensive end spots.

Virginia Tech transfer Mansoor Delane fuels additional intrigue for the LSU portal class. He's joining returner Ashton Stamps, who broke up 14 passes. Delane and Stamps spearhead the SEC's fourth-best secondary this fall.

They're also bolstering a defense receiving unreal praise. Defensive coordinator Blake Baker calls the 2025 LSU defense his most fun one yet.

LSU faces lesser road challenges

Here's where LSU can potentially leapfrog their SEC brethren Alabama and Georgia inside the top 10: The Tigers' schedule set up.

The other Death Valley in South Carolina will be rocking. But loud environments are the norm for LSU anyway. The road contests are less daunting from there.

No. 21 Ole Miss is the next out-of-state trip set for Sept. 27. But the Rebels look youthful this fall. Ole Miss even earned an overrated label.

Alabama brings the next road challenge. The Crimson Tide don't surface until Nov. 8, though.

Meanwhile, Texas A&M and Florida — two foes that upended LSU in '24 — head to Tiger Stadium. No. 18 Oklahoma is one last hurdle on Nov. 29. Yet that's a Sooners team coming off a 6-7 campaign.

The stars are aligned for LSU to dip out of its preseason spot. And launch a College Football Playoff run out the gate.