Minnesota Vikings quarterback JJ McCarthy was beaming with positivity on Thursday after they wrapped up joint practice with the New England Patriots at the TCO Performance Center. He lauded his teammates for putting in the work and executing well.

McCarthy went 16-of-19 during 11-on-11 scrimmages, including multiple touchdown passes, according to a report from Vikings.com's Lindsey Young.

But while he delivered an impressive performance, the 22-year-old signal-caller was unhappy with some of his throws. He admitted that he's always been too critical of himself.

“That's something I've been continuing to work on, even since college. I'm a perfectionist, and I want everything to be perfect out there. But that's just unrealistic. I feel like there's always ways you could get better. There are always little things like ball placement that you could have done more,” said McCarthy.

McCarthy will finally see action for the Vikings after missing his entire rookie season last year due to a torn meniscus in his right knee. There will be a lot of pressure for a young quarterback. But setting high standards should only bode well for him.

“That's kind of the psycho in me,” added the Vikings' 10th overall pick. “When (tight end TJ Hockenson) catches a 20-yard high cross, and I'm like, ‘Hmm, could have been 30.' But at the end of the day, it's about just staying neutral the whole time after those plays—good or bad, focus on the next play and kick it in the teeth.”

Fans are eager to see how McCarthy would fare under center. With former star Sam Darnold now with the Seattle Seahawks, it's clear that the Vikings are now McCarthy's team.

He said he's picked up a lot of lessons during training camp. With the squad relying on him, he knows he cannot fumble the ball—literally and figuratively.

“It's this process that you have to keep sticking to, because it works, and you can't let the outcome dictate it, but you adapt it a little bit on the fly. The process that I've built and relied on is something I'm going to rely on in the future,” said McCarthy.