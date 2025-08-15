When Pete Alonso re-signed with the New York Mets following a lengthy and initially inauspicious negotiation process over the offseason, his name virtually vaulted to the top of the franchise's all-time home run list. Considering the veteran first baseman's prolific power and excellent durability, 27 long balls were all but guaranteed. That does not make the feat any less special, however.

Citi Field erupted when he blasted his record-setting 253rd dinger in Monday's 13-5 victory versus the Atlanta Braves. Alonso strengthened his already iron-clad bond with the Flushing faithful, ensuring that he will have his own unique and extensive chapter, or rather chapters, in the Book of Mets. Fans poured out their gratitude, humbling the 2016 second-round draft pick. He did not only receive thunderous applause, though.

Ford presented Alonso with a brand-new F-150 truck to commemorate his milestone-making homer, leaving the five-time All-Star in a state of both disbelief and utter bliss. He could not contain his excitement while getting into the black vehicle, via the team's X account.

The Polar Bear has served as a sponsor for the American automaker in the past and has been open about his love for the company. Following a scary accident during Mets spring training in March of 2022, in which his car flipped over multiple times, Alonso praised Ford's engineering as one of the reasons he survived the horrible incident. The 30-year-old is obviously grateful for the chance to ride around in a new F-150, but he should not be surprised.

Pete Alonso was surprised with a brand-new F-150 truck from Your Local Ford Stores to commemorate his Amazin’ home run record. pic.twitter.com/fXW9nfbF3R — New York Mets (@Mets) August 14, 2025

Pete Alonso will forever live in Mets lore

The man is revered in New York. Dealerships and fans alike eagerly want to express what he means to them after these last seven years. Darryl Strawberry reigned supreme as the Mets' home run king for 37 years. Even greats like David Wright and Mike Piazza fell short of the benchmark, but No. 20 seemed destined to lay claim to the prestigious achievement after launching the ball over the fence 53 times in his rookie 2019 campaign (still an MLB record for a rook).

Alonso has now fulfilled the prophecy. Although the fan favorite's most famous homer came during the 2024 playoffs — a three-run shot to lift New York over the Milwaukee Brewers in the decisive Game 3 of the National League Wild Card Series — accomplishing this regular season feat illustrates the consistent impact he has made since arriving in the Big Apple.

Flushing desperately hopes there are many more great Pete Alonso moments to come. He will likely decline his $24 million player option at the end of the season and re-enter free agency. The Tampa native is batting .272 with 28 homers, a .356 on-base percentage, .529 slugging percentage and MLB-leading 99 RBIs, so Mets owner Steve Cohen will have to dole out a lot of dough if he wants to keep him in blue and orange.

Amid this ongoing romance between player and city, it is hard to envision any other outcome. Though, before the club can tackle such business matters, it must focus on clinching a playoffs berth. With the Cincinnati Reds only a half-game behind New York (64-57) for the final NL Wild Card slot, the Mets will trust their beloved basher to help them squeeze into October.