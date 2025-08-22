In front of nearly 50,000 people in attendance at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx, the New York Yankees did not just suffer a 6-3 loss in a series opener against bitter American League East rivals Boston Red Sox; they also displayed an embarrassingly sloppy brand of baseball that resulted in four errors.

Three of those errors happened in the third inning, with the culprits being starting pitcher Luis Gil, second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. and Ben Rice, whose throwing error led to the Red Sox's first run of the contest by outfielder Ceddanne Rafaela.

Despite the blunders in the second frame, the Yankees were able to finish the inning tied with the Red Sox, thanks to a solo home run by Rice that went 419 feet deep.

In the ninth inning, an error — the fourth of the night by the Yankees — committed by first baseman Paul Goldschmidt, preceded a crucial two-run home run by Boston rookie Roman Anthony off New York reliever Yerry De Los Santos.

Those errors and the struggles of the Yankees' bullpen against the Red Sox surely did not make for a memorable night for New York manager Aaron Boone, who lamented his team's poor play.

“Yeah, just not a real clean game for us,” Boone said in the postgame press conferencec following the Yankees' 58th defeat in the 2025 MLB regular season.

“You know, obviously, you know a lot of free bases there,” continued Boone. “For most part in the first half of the game. We're able to overcome them. Louie made a lot of big pitches when he needed to. We were able to get out of a lot of jams, and then they made us pay on the last error there with the homer, but just not a not a great night for us.”

"Just not a real clean game for us" Aaron Boone was asked about the Yankees allowing nine walks and four errors tonight: pic.twitter.com/T71OUzAGjL — Yankees Videos (@snyyankees) August 22, 2025

The Red Sox entered Thursday second in the majors this season with 97 errors, while the Yankees had 70 before their series of miscues against Boston.

The loss to Boston dropped the Yankees to 69-58, good for second in the AL East and 4.5 games behind the division-leading Toronto Blue Jays. As for the Red Sox, they are now just half a game back of the Yankee at the third spot.