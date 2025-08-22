James Franklin understands the importance of the Penn State Nittany Lions having a high status as a national contender. With the expectations that come with that, he gave his thoughts on the subject.

Franklin is entering his 15th season as a college football head coach, his 12th with the Nittany Lions. He rose through the ranks to become one of the best coaches in the sport, giving growth to the program he now represents.

Penn State is earning its stripes as a major power in football, which is placing heavy expectations on them. That didn't discourage Franklin, saying there isn't a difference in how the team conducts itself throughout each season.

“Within our program and within this campus and within this community and within our alumni, that’s always the expectation,” Franklin said after an Aug. 19 practice session. “We finished the game before the national championship game, and maybe a drive before that, and it didn’t feel like it, right?

“People were pissed and disappointed, and most programs around the country would die to have that type of season. So there’s more talk going on nationally. I get that. But, within our program, I don’t really sense a difference.”

What's next for James Franklin, Penn State

It's a clear statement from James Franklin, making it clear that the Penn State Nittany Lions' mission is yet to be complete.

Penn State showcased immense growth in the 2024 campaign, finishing with a 13-3 overall record that includes an 8-1 display in Big Ten Play. They reached the semifinals of the College Football Playoff before losing 27-24 to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

Franklin showed off what he can provide as one of the premier coaches in college football. Getting so close to the championship game will have the fan base wanting more, something that he will have the team be ready for.

The Nittany Lions will prepare for their season opener, being the No. 2-ranked team in the AP Top 25. They will be at home, hosting the Nevada Wolf Pack on Aug. 30 at 3:30 p.m. ET.