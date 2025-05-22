The Los Angeles Kings lost to the Edmonton Oilers in the first round for the fourth straight year this season. Due to that, they made a big change in their front office. Former Red Wings and Oilers executive Ken Holland is now the Kings' general manager and will look to bring them deeper into the playoffs. In an interview with The Athletic's Pierre LeBrun, he hinted at an addition to his front office from his past.

“I am going to bring in a person on board here, someone that knows how I think, and other than that, I look forward to working with [Assistant GM] Nelson [Emerson] and [Director of Player Development] Glen [Murray] and [team president] Luc [Robataille] and [head coach] Jim Hiller and everyone there,” Holland said.

LeBrun then speculates that the addition could be from Holland's Red Wings and Oilers past. “Holland wouldn’t say who that person was he was bringing in, but I would be surprised if it wasn’t Tyler Wright, who was with him with the Detroit Red Wings and the Oilers.”

The Kings hired Holland amid interest from the New York Islanders for their opening. After last year's Stanley Cup run, Holland and the Oilers “mutually agreed” to part ways at the end of his contract. When the Kings did the same with Rob Blake after the 2025 playoffs, they quickly scooped up Holland.

Holland knows that he is taking over in a unique spot, with a 105-point regular season in the rearview. He confirmed in his introductory press conference that Hiller was not going anywhere. He could look to add a big name in free agency or via trade, but the core will stay together.

How will the Kings improve this offseason? Holland should have a plan to beat his former team in the playoffs, which is key for his new gig.