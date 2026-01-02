Will Ferrell can add being an unofficial NHL referee to his extensive acting resume.

The actor and comedian knows how to make any moment hilarious, and he did just that when he showed up to the Los Angeles Kings game in full referee apparel. According to photos and videos captured by fans, the three-time Primetime Emmy winner was evaluating plays and making calls as he stood behind the glass front row of Crypto.com Arena when the Kings faced the Tampa Bay Lightning Thursday night.

Will Ferrell is at the Kings game tonight in full referee gear making calls from behind the glass 😭🤣 pic.twitter.com/jfw2hVky33 — Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) January 2, 2026 Expand Tweet

Will Ferrell is watching the @LAKings game on the glass in full referee’s gear, calling every penalty on the videoboard 😂 pic.twitter.com/dOMK7vVyAH — Zach Dooley (@DooleyLAK) January 2, 2026 Expand Tweet

Fans couldn't give enough of his commitment to the bit as one social media account pointed out that, “He is making quite literally every call, too.”

One fan suggested since Ferrell has a knack for making calls he can see how there might be a role in his future as an NHL referee. “Incoming referee movie starring Will Farrell,” the fan wrote.

Another fan shared their confidence in the Elf star and praised him for his calls, “He would probably do better than a half of the refs in the NHL.”

This is not the first time that Ferrell has stolen the spotlight from the crowd. For the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs when the actor painted his face in black and white.

“DID WE JUST BECOME BEST FRIENDS?” -Will Ferrell to every

@LAKings fan ever, probably,” the official NHL account wrote on X.

Last year, during the Kings and Philadelphia Flyers, he reclaimed his Elf costume from the 2003 Christmas comedy where he played Buddy the Elf, but this time, he added his own twist by adding an unlit cigarette to his attire.

The Kings currently have the No. 5 in the Pacific Division standings. Following tonight's game, they will play the Minnesota Wild at home on Saturday, Jan. 3.