Detroit Lions cornerback Terrion Arnold was connected to an alleged robbery and kidnapping case in a court order on Thursday. On Friday, Arnold's attorney shared an official statement denying that Arnold was ever involved.

The initial reporting claimed that the soon-to-be 23-year-old defensive back's name appeared in a court order, claiming he was allegedly involved in a robbery and kidnapping incident that took place on February 4 in Tampa, Florida, according to Nolan Bianchi of The Detroit News. Allegations claim that Arnold, along with a Boakai Hilton, planned to kidnap and rob an individual as retaliation for thefts that happened at Arnold's home in Largo, Florida.

“The allegations mentioning Arnold were included in a seven-page order from Hillsborough County Circuit Judge J. Logan Murphy that granted the state's motion for a pretrial detention against Boakai Hilton, who is alleged to have planned the kidnapping and robberies during a car ride with Arnold in retaliation for a pair of thefts that occurred at Arnold's rental home in Largo, Florida, a few days prior.”

Terrion Arnold's attorney issued an official statement regarding the allegations. His attorney claims that the second-year NFL star was not involved with the alleged incident whatsoever, per Colton Pouncy of The Athletic.

Statement from Terrion Arnold's attorney:

Arnold has not been charged or arrested for any crimes. The former first-round pick filed a police report with the Largo Police Department on February 3 that bags, guns, jewelry, a cellphone, and $100,000 were stolen from his home. The alleged incident connecting Terrion Arnold to planning a robbery and kidnapping is said to have taken place on February 4.

Terrion Arnold played eight games for the Lions this last season, as he missed about half of the campaign due to a shoulder and knee injury. He ended the season with 31 combined tackles (23 solo) and an interception.