Jason Kidd provided a clear statement about Khris Middleton's future with the Dallas Mavericks ahead of the March 1 deadline.

Middleton is going through the 14th season of his NBA career, his first with the Mavericks. He started the 2025-26 campaign with the Washington Wizards before they traded him and other players to Dallas in the major deal for Anthony Davis.

Middleton has appeared in six games since the trade, continuing to provide solid offensive production at age 34. With Dallas unlikely to make the playoffs amid injuries, Kidd gave an update on Middleton during Friday's pregame press conference.

Middleton has until March 1 to agree to a buyout with the Mavericks so he can become a free agent and potentially join a playoff team. As for Kidd, he supports any decision that the veteran forward makes that impacts his career.

“That’s up to Khris. We support whatever decision he makes if he’s going to stay or if he’s gonna get bought out. But I think he’s gotta make that decision here pretty quick,” Kidd said, per reporter Ron Harrod Jr.

Jason Kidd responded to @TheSteinLine report about Khris Middleton being a buyout candidate: “That’s up to Khris. We support whatever decision he makes if he’s going to stay or if he’s gonna get bought out. But I think he’s gotta make that decision here pretty quick.” https://t.co/urJ2frvdNW pic.twitter.com/pHGLZ3X0wT — Ron Harrod Jr. (@RonKnowsSports) February 28, 2026

What lies ahead for Khris Middleton, Mavericks

Article Continues Below

It's clear that Khris Middleton has plenty of gas in the tank even though he's no longer in his All-Star prime. Whether he stays or leaves the Mavericks, he will be a valuable scorer for teams needing more offensive production.

Middleton has played 40 games so far this season, averaging 11 points, 4.1 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game. In six games with the Mavericks, he is producing 14.5 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.8 assists per contest.

Dallas has a 21-37 record on the season, sitting at 12th place in the Western Conference standings. They are above the Utah Jazz by 3.5 games and the New Orleans Pelicans by four games. However, they trail the Memphis Grizzlies by 0.5 games and the Los Angeles Clippers by six games.

Following Friday's home matchup against the Grizzlies, the Mavericks will prepare for their next contest. They host the Oklahoma City Thunder as tip-off will take place on March 1 at 8 p.m. ET.