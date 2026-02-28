The Las Vegas Raiders are likely to carry much of the attention in the NFL throughout the offseason. The Raiders had a brutal 3-14 season and finished in last place in the AFC West, and their inability to win games has given them the No. 1 pick in the upcoming 2026 NFL Draft.

The perception with nearly two full months to go before the draft is that the Raiders may select Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Fernando Mendoza — although there are no guarantees that will happen. The outstanding signal caller led Indiana to it first college football national championship as well as an undefeated season.

Prior the draft, the Raiders will have business to take care of in free agency. The Raiders clearly need talent and there have been rumors that they will trade Maxx Crosby, their outstanding edge rusher.

Article Continues Below

Crosby had surgery on his left knee to clean up a meniscus injury that was sustained last year. Crosby posted a video recently that showed him moving around rather easily on his basketball court and even hitting a shot from the free-throw line. He did not display any limp or appear to be in any kind of pain, but he was not running at anything close to full speed.

Raiders general manager John Spytek was asked about Crosby because he has been the subject of trade rumors, and he said he thought the dynamic pass rusher would remain with the Raiders in the 2026 season.

“Maxx is an elite player,” Spytek said, per Saad Yousuf of The Athletic. “I’ve been very upfront from the start when I got here that we’re in the business of having really good players on the team, and we need a lot more of them. It’s hard to build a great team without elite players.”