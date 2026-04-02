Many have expressed their concern for NBA guard Jaden Ivey amid his erratic behavior. He is currently without a team after he was waived by the Chicago Bulls on Monday, citing “conduct detrimental to the team.”

Ivey has been espousing his religious beliefs and dragging several players into his online rants, including Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards, Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry, and Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James.

Fans believe that the 24-year-old Ivey needs help with his mental health. ESPN analyst Kendrick Perkins agreed, sharing his experience when he was still playing in the NBA.

“I just want people to know that it’s okay to go seek help and sit down, even if it’s a conversation two or three times a week. Hell, I was in a f****** drug program the whole time I was playing in the NBA because I couldn’t put the weed down,” shared Perkins on “Road Trippin' Show.”

“I have a lot of f****** regrets as a player throughout the course of my 14-year career because I felt like I prioritized weed in the offseason over actually working on my game. While I was smoking 500 blunts a week, I should have been putting up 500 shots a f****** week.”

Perkins played 14 seasons in the NBA, winning a title with the Boston Celtics in 2008.

Following their decision to release Ivey, Bulls coach Billy Donovan stressed the need for teams to provide adequate resources for mental health.

There have been numerous cautionary tales in the NBA of players sinking into depression, drugs, violence, and other off-court issues. Kyle Singler and Delonte West are some of the latest examples, although it was recently reported that the latter has been sober for 100 days.

Several players have openly talked about the importance of mental health, including Utah Jazz forward Kevin Love, Sacramento Kings guard DeMar DeRozan, and Philadelphia 76ers forward Paul George, just to name a few.