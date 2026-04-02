UConn sophomore forward Sarah Strong was named the 2025-26 Naismith Women's College Player of the Year on Wednesday, a fitting recognition after helping the No. 1-ranked Huskies attain an undefeated 38-0 record heading into the Final Four.

The Naismith Trophy, awarded annually by the Atlanta Tipoff Club, recognizes the most outstanding player in women's college basketball. Strong emerged as the winner over fellow finalists Azzi Fudd, Lauren Betts, and Mikayla Blakes.

Over 37 games, she is averaging 18.6 points per game while shooting 59.4% from the field, 40.4% from three-point range, and 84.8% from the free-throw line, along with 7.6 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 3.4 steals, and 1.6 blocks per game, leading UConn in points, rebounds, steals, and blocks. Defensively, she's ranked first nationally in defensive rating (55.8) and defensive win shares (4.0).

Strong has been a powerhouse on the court, despite playing limited minutes for much of the season due to UConn's large scoring margins. The Huskies lead the nation in average scoring margin and have outscored NCAA tournament opponents by 37.8 points per game through four contests. Her impact has continued in March Madness, where she is averaging 19.5 points, 7.8 rebounds, 4.0 steals, and 1.8 blocks per game.

Strong's performances have included a 21-point, 7-rebound, 5-steal, 3-block outing with zero turnovers in the Elite Eight win over the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, as well as an 11-point second quarter to calm the waters for UConn in the Sweet 16 against the North Carolina Tar Heels.

Last month, she earned the Big East Player of the Year, Defensive Player of the Year, and Most Outstanding Player honors in both the conference tournament and NCAA regional. In addition, she was recognized last week as the National Player of the Year by the United States Basketball Writers Association.

Strong became the eighth UConn player to win the Naismith Trophy, joining program legends such as Rebecca Lobo, Sue Bird, Diana Taurasi, Maya Moore, Tina Charles, Breanna Stewart, and Paige Bueckers.

The Huskies will face the South Carolina Gamecocks in Friday's national semifinal, with a chance to advance to the championship game and complete a perfect season.