The Los Angeles Dodgers' chase of the ever-elusive three-peat hit an unexpected snag to start the year. After sweeping the Arizona Diamondbacks in their first series of the year, LA came into their next series against the Cleveland Guardians with high hopes. It felt like Los Angeles was starting to find their groove to start the year.

However, the Guardians were ready to bring it to the defending champions. Cleveland capitalized on a poor showing by their bullpen in the first game, spoiling Roki Sasaki's first start of the year. Shohei Ohtani's pitching debut helped equalize the series 1-1. However, in the final game of the series, Cleveland got after all of their pitchers. Yoshinobu Yamamoto allowed two more runs on him, and the Dodgers offense was not able to save their team in time.

The result was a 1-2 series loss for the Dodgers to the Guardians. The Dodgers still have a 4-2 record after six games, a pretty good number still. That being said, the Dodgers will need to reset quickly for their next game. Manager Dave Roberts says that he and the team will “get in the groove” for their next series.

"I think that we'll get our groove." Dave Roberts addresses the media after the #Dodgers 4-1 loss to the Guardians in the series finale. pic.twitter.com/4N4t90yRZd — SportsNet LA (@SportsNetLA) April 2, 2026

The Dodgers' hitting woes from last postseason continue to plague the team. Five Dodgers this season are hitting at or below .250, with Shohei Ohtani and Freddie Freeman in particular struggling mightily this season. While the rest of the Dodgers have been hitting well, the team just lacks that firepower in games over the last few games.

The good news is that it's still early in the season. The Dodgers will have a long time this season to regain their groove. Next up on the docket for Los Angeles is another three-game slate against the Washington Nationals on the road before a three-game trip to Canada to take on the Toronto Blue Jays in a rematch of the 2026 World Series.