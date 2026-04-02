The St. Louis Blues are in contention for the Stanley Cup Playoffs following a brutal start to the season. However, they need all the points they can get from their few remaining games. Robert Thomas and his teammates played a direct postseason rival in the Los Angeles Kings on Wednesday night. Unfortunately, results did not go their way.

Thomas scored his team's lone goal on the road in Los Angeles. However, Kings forward Trevor Moore scored a little less than two minutes into overtime to give his team the win. With this victory, Los Angeles has taken sole possession of the final West Wild Card spot.

“Yeah, we’re disappointed,” Thomas said after Wednesday's defeat, via NHL.com. “These last two games, we felt like we really needed to get some wins and haven’t been able to do it, so obviously disappointing.”

Overall, the Blues have played good hockey since the NHL Trade Deadline. In fact, they entered this contest having won 10 of their last 15 games. But they have now dropped two games in a row. And they did so to teams in direct contention with them in the postseason race.

The Blues did well to earn a point from the Kings on Wednesday. As Thomas alluded to, though, they need to start stacking wins. St. Louis is four points back of Los Angeles with eight games remaining. Additionally, neither team has any games in hand over the other.

The playoff race is heating up as the final month of the regular season has kicked off. St. Louis is hoping to finish out the year strong, but they'll need better performances moving forward. The Blues return to action on Friday when they continue their West Coast road trip with a matchup against the Pacific Division-leading Anaheim Ducks.