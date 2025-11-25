On Sunday afternoon, the Chicago Bears continued their winning ways with a narrow home victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers. It wasn't pretty, but ultimately, Caleb Williams and company were able to do just enough to push their record to 8-3 on the 2025 NFL season.

The Bears have been shorthanded as of late, with Jaylon Johnson and Kyler Gordon both missing time due to injury.

However, on Tuesday, the team got a positive update on both players heading into this week's big game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

“Bears (estimated) injury report… DNP: T.J. Edwards, Ruben Hyppolite, Luke Newman, Dominique Robinson, Noah Sewell, Tyrique Stevenson. Full: Theo Benedet, Kyler Gordon, Travis Homer, Jaylon Johnson, Kyle Monangai,” reported Kevin Fishbain of The Athletic on X, formerly Twitter.

Johnson hasn't played since a Week 2 game against the Detroit Lions, while Gordon hasn't suited up since a November matchup vs the New Orleans Saints.

Article Continues Below

Getting Johnson and Gordon back would certainly be good news for a Bears team that has been playing some excellent football as of late.

Chicago stumbled out of the gates this year to an 0-2 start but has since turned things around, thanks in no small part to the play of Caleb Williams, who is finally starting to shake off some of the concerns surrounding him last year and heading into the beginning part of this season.

While their schedule hasn't exactly been the toughest, there's certainly something to be said about beating the teams you are supposed to beat, and Chicago will have a chance to knock off a legit contender this week against Philadelphia.

That game is set to kick off on Black Friday at 3:00 pm ET from Philadelphia.