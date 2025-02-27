It's now been over a decade since the Los Angeles Kings last won the Stanley Cup, though two top players who were a part of the 2012 and 2014 championship squads remain on the roster in Drew Doughty and Anze Kopitar.

The Kings, who are in third place in the Pacific Division with 69 points, could be looking for some offensive upgrades as they round into the final quarter of the 2024-25 NHL regular season schedule.

The Kings don't have any major voids in their lineup but would also be interested in adding some offensive punch, according to New York Times NHL analyst Pierre LeBrun.

“The Los Angeles Kings are playing some of their best hockey of the season and should not be the forgotten team in that battle with the Oilers and Vegas Golden Knights for the Pacific Division title,” LeBrun wrote. “They also don’t have a screaming, glaring hole to fit ahead of the March 7 trade deadline.

“My understanding is they want to land a mid-range, top-nine forward who can add some offense — someone who can jump on a second line and chip in offensively.”

The NHL Trade Deadline is just over a week away, falling this season on March 7. The Kings are next in action on Wednesday night at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles against the Vancouver Canucks; the puck drop is scheduled for 10:00 PM EST.

Will the Kings and GM Rob Blake buy at the 2025 NHL Trade Deadline?

The Kings have made deadline deals over the years to push them over the top, with perhaps the most consequential being the acquisition of Marian Gaborik at the 2014 NHL Trade Deadline.

He went on to score 14 goals with eight assists as the Kings captured the Stanley Cup for the second time in three years.

At the 2023 NHL Trade Deadline, the Kings traded for Vladislav Gavrikov and Joonas Korpisalo from the Columbus Blue Jackets while sending former franchise goalie Jonathan Quick to Columbus; he was later sent to the Vegas Golden Knights.

The Kings defense and goaltending have been some of the best in the league this season. However, they rank 24th in the NHL in goals scored with 161. So, it would make sense for Los Angeles to try and add another forward that can make an impact down the stretch.