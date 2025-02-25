ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It is a Pacific Division battle as the Vancouver Canucks face the Los Angeles Kings. It's time to continue our NHL odds series with a Canucks-Kings prediction and pick.

The Canucks enter the game sitting at 26-20-11 on the year, placing them in fourth in the Pacific Division, but currently in a playoff position. In their last game, the Canucks faced the Utah Hockey Club. The Canucks were still without Quinn Hughes in the game. After a scoreless first period, Jake DeBrusk scored on the power play to give the Canucks the lead. Still, Logan Cooley would score just two minutes later to tie the game. In the third period, Dylan Guenther scored on the power play, as the Utah Hockey Club took the 2-1 victory.

Meanwhile, the Kings come into the game at 31-17-7 on the year, which places them in third place in the Pacific Division. This has the Kings looking to upgrade their roster at the trade deadline. In their last they, the Kings faced the Golden Knights. Trevor Moore scored on the power play to give the Kings the lead in the first period. In the second period, the Golden Knights would score twice to take the lead in the second period. Still, Trevor Moore would score again just 42 seconds into the third period to tie the game. They would add three more goals in the third period, winning the game 5-2.

Here are the Canucks-Kings NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Canucks-Kings Odds

Vancouver Canucks: +1.5 (-188)

Moneyline: +140

Los Angeles Kings: -1.5 (+152)

Moneyline: -170

Over: 5.5 (-110)

Under: 5.5 (-110)

How To Watch Canucks vs Kings

Time: 10:00 PM ET/ 7:00 PM PT

TV: TNT/truTV/Max

Why the Canucks Could Cover the Spread/Win

The top point producers for the Canucks are Quinn Hughes and Elias Pettersson. Hughes is currently dealing with injuries but has been solid from the blue line this year. He has 14 goals and 45 assists this year, good for 59 points. He leads the team in assists and points this year. Meanwhile, Elias Pettersson, who has also been dealing with injuries, is second on the team in points this year. He comes into the game with 11 goals and 24 assists this year, good for 35 total points. Finally, Jake DeBrusk has been great on the second line. He has 21 goals and 14 assists this year.

The top line for the Canucks is led by Brock Boeser. He comes into the game with 18 goals and 17 assists this year. That places him fifth on the team in points this year. He is joined on the line by Drew O'Connor. O'Connor comes into the game with two goals in his six games with the team. The line is rounded out by Filip Chytil, who has a goal and two assists in his six games with the team.

Kevin Lankinen is expected to be in goal for the Canucks. He is 19-9-7 on the year with a 2.52 goals-against average and a .907 save percentage. He was solid in his last start, stopping 32 of 34 shots in a loss to the Golden Knights.

Why the Kings Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Kings' top line is led by Adrian Kempe and Anze Kopitar. Kempe leads the team in goals and points this year. He has 25 goals and 23 assists this year, good for 48 total points. Meanwhile, Kopitar comes into the game leading the team in assists this year. He comes in with 13 goals and 33 assists this year, good for 46 total points. He also has three goals and 11 assists on the power play. The line is rounded out by Alex Turcotte. Turcotte comes in with seven goals and 13 assists this year.

Meanwhile, Kevin Fiala leads the way from the second line. He comes into the game with 23 goals and 15 assists this year. He also has seven goals and seven assists on the power play. Fiala is joined on the line by Quinton Byfield. Byfield comes into the game with 11 goals and 22 assists this year. The line is rounded out by Alex Laferriere. He has 15 goals and 16 assists this year from the second line.

Darcy Kuemper is expected to be in goal for the Kings in this one. He is 18-6-6 on the year with a 2.21 goals-against average and a .918 save percentage. He is fourth in the NHL in both goals-against average and save percentage.

Final Canucks-Kings Prediction & Pick

The Kings come in as favorites in terms of odds in this NHL game. The Canucks are scoring just 2.74 goals per game this year while sitting 16th in goals-against average this year. The Kings are not scoring much better, scoring 2.91 goals per game this year. Still, they are fifth in the NHL in goals against per game. Further, Darcy Kuemper has been the better goalie this year, and as of late. Take the Kings in this one.

Final Canucks-Kings Prediction & Pick: Kings ML (-170)