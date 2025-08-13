The Ohio State football season is about to begin, and the Buckeyes are fortunate enough to have arguably the best player in college football. That player is sophomore wide receiver Jeremiah Smith. Smith was one of the best players in the country as a true freshman, and expectations for him in year two are through the roof. It's been a while since we've seen a player this talented in college football. A lot of people think that Smith is good enough to be one of the all-time greats.

CBS Sports recently did a preseason Heisman pick, and they went with Jeremiah Smith. Former Alabama running back Damien Harris discussed the pick, and he had incredibly high praise for the Buckeyes' star.

“All Jeremiah Smith needs to do is what we all think that he's going to do, which is be the best player in college football,” Harris said. “And I'll say, one, if he does that, Ohio State will be one of the best football teams in the country. But two, like, I don't know if, in totality, whether it's media members, whether it's fans at home, coaches, players, etc, I don't know if we quite understand what we're witnessing, what we're watching when we see Jeremiah Smith play.”

Smith had a sensational freshman year as he racked up over 1,000 receiving yards and 15 touchdowns. Doing that as a true freshman is not easy. Now, if he can continue on the path that he is on, he could be one of the best WRs ever.

“My truth is, if Jeremiah Smith continues to progress at the rate that we think he can and is more than capable of, and not only do we think he can do it, he thinks he can do it as well. This could be the best wide receiver,” Damien Harris continued. “And I know people are gonna look at me crazy. We could be in the midst of seeing the best wide receiver, not only in the history of college football, but all time period. Again, there's a lot of things he has to do. He's got to get to the NFL first. He's got to put up that 1000 yards and 10 touchdowns that he said he would do as a 19 year old freshman. Yes, we understand that.”

The Ohio State football team made a big change this offseason as Brian Hartline is the new offensive coordinator. He is the man responsible for stocking the NFL with Buckeye receivers, and having him call plays should benefit Smith greatly.

“Looking at what we see on the field, looking at not only that, the way that Ohio State and coach Hartline, the wide receiver coach at Ohio State, the way that he has developed first round pick after first round pick after first round pick after first round pick, and not to mention he is the offensive coordinator now calling plays,” Harris added. “I mean, this is just a recipe for success and development for Jeremiah Smith, and I will say it again, if he continues on the trajectory that he's on right now, and we've only gotten a serving size, we've only seen one season of it, he could go down as one of the best ever.”

Jeremiah Smith had a true freshman season that doesn't come around very often, and he still has at least two more years of college football left. That's a scary thought for the rest of the country, but an amazing one for Ohio State football fans.