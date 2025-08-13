Pittsburgh Steelers veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers is acclimating to his new surroundings, including his new offense, alongside center Zach Frazier and offensive guard Mason McCormick. Despite his 19 years of NFL experience, Rodgers is finding his footing with the Steelers. The 41-year-old quarterback had a funny exchanges with McCormick, who's 25, and Frazier, who's 22.

The age gap is, of course, noticable for the two second-year guards. Frazier told a story of one of the first times Rodgers joined them on the football field, per the Not Just Football podcast.

“I just always put out an initial call and you know he can always override me but I think early on I had some plays where I told him the Cam and stuff like that, but he’s got it now, he doesn’t really need me anymore,” Frazier said.

However, that wasn't always the case. When Rodgers was first getting acclimated with the Steelers' offense, he would jokingly dismiss Fraiser.

“You should’ve heard him one day. He said, ‘Hey Zach, just let me play quarterback.’ It was like in a joking manner,” McCormick said. “We were all dying.”

Rodgers has developed a friendly relationship with the two young linemen early in camp. He joked that he would put his money on Frazier and McCormick being the first players to start a brawl at Steelers camp in a recent appearance on the Pat McAfee Show.

“We’re all taking side bets on who the first fight’s going to be,” Rodgers said. “And if I’m a betting man, I’m saying that either Zach Frazier or Mason McCormick will be involved in the first fight.”

Aaron Rodgers shares his ‘Joe Biden' moment with Steelers

Steelers veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers described his ‘Joe Biden' moment amid the Steelers' 31-25 win in their preseason opener against the Jaguars. Rodgers explained how he felt lost while looking for the veterans, per ESPN's Brooke Pryor.

“One of the weird things is I'm 21 years in the league, so I'm over there [asking myself], ‘Who do I know on Jacksonville?' I know Heath Farwell, special teams coach; I played against him,” Rodgers said. “I know Chad Morgan; he was with us. And I've met Trevor a few times. So I was kind of looking around, doing the Joe Biden, and was like, ‘Alright, well I guess I don't know anybody here, so I'm just gonna walk off.'

“I found Cam Heyward and TJ Watt and huddled up next to them,” he concluded.

Aaron Rodgers said after 21 years in the league, he “gravitates toward the old heads,” so when he was walking off the field in Jacksonville and started looking around, he did the “Joe Biden,” realized he didn’t know anyone, and then joined up with Cam Heyward and TJ Watt. pic.twitter.com/QuFoBF6Ghv — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) August 12, 2025

The Steelers will host the Buccaneers on Saturday.