Pittsburgh Steelers veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers is acclimating to his new surroundings, including his new offense, alongside center Zach Frazier and offensive guard Mason McCormick. Despite his 19 years of NFL experience, Rodgers is finding his footing with the Steelers. The 41-year-old quarterback had a funny exchanges with McCormick, who's 25, and Frazier, who's 22.

The age gap is, of course, noticable for the two second-year guards. Frazier told a story of one of the first times Rodgers joined them on the football field, per the Not Just Football podcast.

“I just always put out an initial call and you know he can always override me but I think early on I had some plays where I told him the Cam and stuff like that, but he’s got it now, he doesn’t really need me anymore,” Frazier said.

However, that wasn't always the case. When Rodgers was first getting acclimated with the Steelers' offense, he would jokingly dismiss Fraiser.

“You should’ve heard him one day. He said, ‘Hey Zach, just let me play quarterback.’ It was like in a joking manner,” McCormick said. “We were all dying.”

Rodgers has developed a friendly relationship with the two young linemen early in camp. He joked that he would put his money on Frazier and McCormick being the first players to start a brawl at Steelers camp in a recent appearance on the Pat McAfee Show.

“We’re all taking side bets on who the first fight’s going to be,” Rodgers said. “And if I’m a betting man, I’m saying that either Zach Frazier or Mason McCormick will be involved in the first fight.”

Aaron Rodgers shares his ‘Joe Biden' moment with Steelers

Article Continues Below
Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) before the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Stadium
Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images

Steelers veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers described his ‘Joe Biden' moment amid the Steelers' 31-25 win in their preseason opener against the Jaguars. Rodgers explained how he felt lost while looking for the veterans, per ESPN's Brooke Pryor.

“One of the weird things is I'm 21 years in the league, so I'm over there [asking myself], ‘Who do I know on Jacksonville?' I know Heath Farwell, special teams coach; I played against him,” Rodgers said. “I know Chad Morgan; he was with us. And I've met Trevor a few times. So I was kind of looking around, doing the Joe Biden, and was like, ‘Alright, well I guess I don't know anybody here, so I'm just gonna walk off.'

“I found Cam Heyward and TJ Watt and huddled up next to them,” he concluded.

The Steelers will host the Buccaneers on Saturday.

More Pittsburgh Steelers News
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) during warm ups before a preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Stadium.
Steelers insider shares Aaron Rodgers’ impact that goes beyond the stat sheetPaolo Mariano ·
image thumbnail
2 Steelers first-stringers in danger of losing starting jobs ahead of 2025 NFL seasonTroy Finnegan ·
Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin during the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Stadium.
2 Aaron Rodgers weapons labeled ‘day-to-day’ by Steelers’ Mike TomlinBenjamin Adducchio ·
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) participates in drills during training camp at Saint Vincent College.
Mike Tomlin downplays Steelers’ Aaron Rodgers icing leg at practiceJackson Stone ·
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) participates in drills during training camp
Steelers’ Aaron Rodgers shares his ‘Joe Biden’ moment as a 41-year-old still playing in NFLGuillermo Guajardo ·
Steelers news: Jalen Ramsey drops brash message on Pittsburgh's DB power struggle
Jalen Ramsey drops brash message on Steelers DB power struggleJulian Ojeda ·