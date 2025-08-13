In a recent interview with Orlando Sentinel reporter Jason Beede, newly acquired Milwaukee Bucks guard Cole Anthony reflected on the whirlwind trade that ended his five-year tenure with the Orlando Magic.

“I remember that whole week, it was just crazy,” Anthony said about being traded. “I’ve been here five years, haven’t played for another team, was drafted here, so it’s something for me that definitely is bittersweet and I’m going to miss it.”

Anthony, 25, entered the league as the No. 15 overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft and became a fixture in Orlando’s backcourt. The trade, finalized on Father’s Day, sent Anthony and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, along with four first-round picks and a 2029 first-round pick swap, to the Memphis Grizzlies in exchange for Desmond Bane. Anthony was bought out by the Grizzlies shortly after and signed a one-year deal with the Bucks on July 16.

The move capped an eventful offseason for the Magic, who reshaped their roster while parting with a player who had been with the organization through multiple rebuilding phases. For Anthony, it marked the first time in his career he would suit up for a team other than Orlando.

Last season, Anthony’s role shifted, resulting in reduced production. He averaged career lows across the board, logging 18.4 minutes per game with 9.4 points, three rebounds, and 2.9 assists while shooting 42.4% from the field and 35.3% from three-point range over 67 contests. Over his five seasons with the Magic, he posted averages of 12.5 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 3.8 assists per game, shooting 41.9% from the field and 34.5% from beyond the arc in 320 appearances.

Cole Anthony shifts focus from Magic departure to Bucks’ championship aspirations

Despite the abrupt change, Anthony expressed enthusiasm about joining a Milwaukee squad led by two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo. The Bucks also made headlines earlier this summer by signing Myles Turner after releasing Damian Lillard, signaling a new era for the Eastern Conference contender.

“I look at it as a great opportunity to enter another team where they have a playoff pedigree and a championship pedigree,” Anthony said. “They’ve won a ‘chip there. I just want to get in there, contribute and do whatever I can for the team. I want to be a part of winning.”

Anthony’s addition gives Milwaukee another versatile guard capable of scoring, facilitating, and playing in multiple lineup configurations. His experience starting and coming off the bench in Orlando could provide valuable depth for a team looking to return to championship form.

While Anthony acknowledged the difficulty of leaving the team that drafted him, his focus now shifts to helping the Bucks navigate a competitive Eastern Conference landscape. His comments reflect both the emotional weight of his departure from Orlando and the excitement of a fresh start in Milwaukee.

The Bucks are expected to open training camp next month with a revamped roster and renewed championship aspirations. Anthony’s role, whether as a primary reserve or in spot starting duties, will be determined as the season approaches, but his arrival adds another layer to Milwaukee’s efforts to contend for a title.