The Minnesota Wild are in the midst of a long offseason after bowing out to the Vegas Golden Knights in Round 1 of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs. Despite leading the series 2-1 with a chance to take a 3-1 stranglehold on home ice, the Wild dropped back-to-back overtime games before losing 3-2 in Game 6 back on May 1.

Although it was a disappointing ending, the squad dealt with a plethora of devastating injuries throughout the campaign, most notably to key forwards Kirill Kaprizov and Joel Eriksson Ek. If those two remain healthy in 2025-26, there should again be playoff puck in the State of Hockey next spring.

One player who wasn't injured was Marco Rossi; he played a full 82-game slate for the second consecutive season. After managing 21 goals and 40 points in 2023-24, the Austrian increased those totals to 24 goals and 60 points this year. He managed another two goals and three points in six playoff games despite being demoted to the fourth line at times against Vegas.

Despite the 60-point campaign, and his productivity in the postseason, Rossi has seen his name swirling in trade rumors for months. The pending restricted free agent just played out the final campaign of his entry-level contract, and he's due for a significant raise. But as of now, there's no indication that Wild general manager Bill Guerin is going to give him one, especially as his focus will be extending Kaprizov — and making him one of the highest-paid players ever in the process.

In the playoffs, despite producing, Rossi's playing time was significantly reduced. That can't have felt great for the ninth overall pick in the 2020 NHL Draft, who probably would appreciate a change of scenery at this point. A sign-and-trade could be a realistic option here, and the 23-year-old probably wouldn't break the bank for a couple of teams who are looking for a center with serious top-six potential going forward.

After hitting the 60-point mark, that number could jump even higher if Rossi is given the right opportunity in 2025-26 and beyond — assuming the Wild don't re-sign him first. Here are four realistic landing spots if Minnesota's front office does decide to move on from the former first-rounder.

Canadiens are eyeing a 2C this summer

It's no secret that the top priority for the Montreal Canadiens this offseason is acquiring a second-line center. The organization was hoping that Kirby Dach would be able to fill that role, but he's battled both injuries and inconsistency since arriving in Quebec.

What the Habs really need is someone to pair with Patrik Laine and potentially Ivan Demidov on the second line, and Rossi could be a great fit. With Cole Caufield, Nick Suzuki and Juraj Slafkovsky set to assume top-line duties for the foreseeable future, Rossi could be the 2C of the future the Canadiens are looking for.

At 23, Rossi fits well with the young core Montreal is building. The front office could offer up one of their first-rounders in the 2025 NHL Draft, and add a prospect like Owen Beck, Oliver Kapanen, or even Dach if the franchise decides to move on from him. It wouldn't break the bank for Canadiens GM Kent Hughes, and he should be picking up the phone and giving Guerin a call this offseason.

Penguins are looking to get younger

One team that absolutely needs to get younger is the Pittsburgh Penguins, and Rossi could also be a fit in Pennsylvania. That's especially true considering franchise cornerstone Evgeni Malkin is entering the final year of his contract, and likely won't be retained after this season.

Rossi has a high hockey IQ, which Pens GM Kyle Dubas places importance on. Although Pittsburgh could try to offer sheet him, teams are better able to match them after what happened with Dylan Holloway and Philip Broberg last year. Dubas would likely be prepared to go the trade route to bring in the pending RFA, and it wouldn't be at all surprising if he kicked the tires on the Austrian.

The Penguins are one of the oldest teams in the league, and getting a player of Rossi's skill level into the top-six would be prudent in the final years of Sidney Crosby's contract.

Canucks' center depth is struggling without JT Miller

At this time last year, the Vancouver Canucks had just taken the Edmonton Oilers to seven games in the second round and were looking like they'd be a contender in the Western Conference for years to come. Unfortunately for fans in British Columbia, that completely blew up in 2024-25. A rift between JT Miller and Elias Pettersson led to the best forward on the team being traded to the New York Rangers.

As well, Pettersson's game completely hit a wall, with the Swede putting up the worst offensive season of his NHL career. All that to say, the Canucks also have the need for a top-six center. Pius Suter was excellent last year, but he's a pending UFA and there's no guarantee he will re-sign. Filip Chytil, who came over from the Big Apple in the Miller trade, is also injury prone and not fully reliable at 2C right now.

Sportsnet's Iain MacIntyre suggested earlier this offseason that Vancouver could use its 2025 first-round pick (15th overall) as a trade chip to bring immediate help to their roster, and Rossi would certainly be an intriguing fit. It's crucial the team bounces back in 2025-26, especially as superstar defenseman Quinn Hughes will be a UFA in 2027.

Flyers could pair Rossi with Matvei Michkov

Finally, the Philadelphia Flyers are looking for center help, and have been for quite a while. After shipping out Scott Laughton and Morgan Frost, the Flyers badly need depth at center. Sean Couturier is approaching the end of his career, and a depth chart of Noah Cates, Ryan Poehling and Jakob Pelletier just isn't going to cut it if this team hopes to return to playoff contention.

Rossi could be a solid linemate alongside young star Matvei Michkov, and he could also play with a proven point producer in Travis Konecny — or both. The Flyers have plenty of wingers and draft picks they could bundle in a potential trade package for Rossi, with Cates, Owen Tippett and Tyson Foerster all coming to mind.

Equipped with three first-round picks in the 2025 draft, Philly could certainly make an intriguing run for Rossi's services. It'll be interesting to see if Guerin gets a good enough offer for the young centerman this summer, or if he decides to pay the 23-year-old and keep him as a key part of the core for the long haul.