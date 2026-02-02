The Minnesota Wild pulled off the biggest trade of the season a while back. They traded for superstar defenseman Quinn Hughes in a deal with the Vancouver Canucks. Minnesota went for broke with this deal. And they have played like a true contender in the West since this went down.

The Wild have never had a chance like this to make a deep playoff run. This is a franchise that has still never advanced to the Western Conference Finals. They have had some incredible talent, such as Marian Gaborik, Zach Parise, and Devan Dubnyk. However, this still never resulted in a deep postseason appearance.

Having two of the best players in the game — Hughes and Kirill Kaprizov — adds pressure for this team to win. Following the Hughes trade, the Wild still have some holes to fill. And they are quickly running out of time to fill them.

The NHL will freeze its rosters on Wednesday ahead of the 2026 Winter Olympics. They unfreeze in late February, giving teams very little time to pull off their trades. Minnesota may need to act quickly if it wants to get something done. With this in mind, here is one trade the Wild must consider before the freeze takes place.

Wild have risky options, but Brayden Schenn stands out

The Wild have had a major roster flaw that became a bit more pronounced after the Hughes trade. Minnesota has lacked center depth for a long time. Marco Rossi was a promising player, but he was included in the Hughes deal with the Canucks.

Minnesota has multiple options it can explore on the trade market. Vincent Trocheck is a respected player on and off the ice. Ryan O'Reilly is a proven playoff performer. Steven Stamkos could work as a center in a pinch. Robert Thomas, while currently injured, would be a home run.

However, there are risks or caveats to each of those players. Trocheck and Stamkos have term and high cap hits. O'Reilly is best suited for a middle-six role. And Thomas would cost an arm and a leg, even when considering his injury.

The Wild need a top-line center, but they aren't getting that this season. As a result, they should go for a veteran who can help improve the team now, and fill in a smaller role down the line. St. Louis Blues captain Brayden Schenn is the perfect fit for this situation.

Schenn is a leader, currently serving as the captain of the Blues. His production is down this season, but he has a solid track record. He generally puts up about 40-50 points while playing around 16-18 minutes a game.

His defensive metrics aren't anything to write home about. At the same time, he isn't a liability in his own end of the ice, either. With a better supporting cast, he could see his defensive impact improve a bit.

There are certainly risks here. Schenn is 34 years old and not getting any younger. He is used to the large role the Wild would ask of him, but questions about his ability to maintain his level of play would certainly persist. Furthermore, he has a 15-team no-trade clause, makes $6.5 million per season, and has two additional years remaining on his deal.

The Wild can find a way to fit his cap hit into their books, but it will be tricky. Still, he may be the most obtainable option for the Wild at this juncture. And he could be a stabilizing presence for them ahead of their upcoming playoff run.