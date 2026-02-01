The St. Louis Blues are trying to salvage this season as much as they can. If the season ended today, the Blues would have the third-highest odds at landing the No. 1 pick in the 2026 NHL Draft. This is not the sort of campaign they hoped to have, and unfortunately, the news has gone from bad to worse with the latest update on Robert Thomas.

Thomas has been the Blues' top offensive producer this year. However, they will not have him on the ice until after the Olympic break. Thomas has undergone a procedure on his leg, St. Louis announced on Saturday night. The team says the procedure was minor in nature.

“St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced Saturday that forward Robert Thomas has undergone a minor procedure on his leg. Thomas is expected to return to the lineup following the Olympic break,” the team said in a brief statement.

The 26-year-old center has been an important part of this team over the last few seasons. He entered the 2025-26 campaign having recorded back-to-back 80+ point seasons. His production dipped a bit this year, though he still has 11 goals and 33 points in 42 games so far.

Thomas has seen his name pop up in the trade rumor mill recently. Reports indicate that the Blues are at least considering a trade involving the 26-year-old. Whether a move happens remains to be seen, but the noise around his name has grown over the last few weeks.

For now, the Blues are focused on the remaining games before the Olympic break. It will be interesting to see how they proceed without Thomas when St. Louis returns to the ice on February 2nd against the Nashville Predators.