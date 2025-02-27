The Minnesota Wild have announced a minor transaction involving the Los Angeles Kings on Wednesday night, just a little over a week before the NHL's trade deadline for the 2024-25 season.

“We have acquired forward Tyler Madden from the Los Angeles Kings in exchange defenseman Joseph Cecconi,” the Wild shared in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

Madden will not be joining Minnesota's NHL team right away, as he will be reporting to the Iowa Wild in the American Hockey League for now.

The 25-year-old Madden, whose father, John Madden, won two Stanley Cup titles with the New Jersey Devils and played for 13 years in the NHL, has yet to see action in the big leagues since being taken in the third round of the 2018 draft by the Vancouver Canucks.

He was traded by the Canucks to the Kings in 2020 along with a second-rounder in 2020 and a fourth-rounder in 2022 plus Tim Schaller for Tyler Toffoli. The King then signed Madden to two one-year, $775,000 contracts in 2023 and 2024.

Before being acquired by the Wild, Madden had recorded eight goals with 17 assists for 25 points through 47 games in the current season with the Ontario Reign in the AHL.

Like Tyler Madden, Cecconi has yet to see action in the NHL since making it to the league in 2015 as a fifth-round pick by the Dallas Stars. The 27-year-old Cecconi was sent by the Stars to the Buffalo Sabres in 2022 for Oskari Laaksonen before inking a one-year $775,000 deal with the Sabres in 2023. The Wild signed Cecconi to a one-year $775,000 contract in 2024.

In 51 games this season with Iowa in the AHL, Cecconi racked up two goals with 12 assists for 14 points while going plus-5 overall.

The Wild entered Wednesday with a 34-20-4 record for 72 points — good for third in the Central division and 13 points behind the Winnipeg Jets and just four points back of the Stars.

The Wild are fresh off 3-2 loss to the Detroit Red Wings on Tuesday and will look to get back to their winning ways this coming Thursday when they take on the Utah Hockey Club at Delta Center

in Salt Lake City before a date with the Colorado Avalanche on Friday at Ball Arena in Colorado.