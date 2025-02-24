ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Two playoff hopefuls face off as the Detroit Red Wings visit the Minnesota Wild. It's time to continue our NHL odds series with a Red Wings-Wild prediction and pick.

The Red Wings come into the game at 29-22-6 on the year, sitting fourth in the Atlantic Division. In their last game, the Red Wings faced the Ducks. The Red Wings started the game strong, scoring three times in the first 5:06 of the game. Ryan Strome would score to make it a 3-1 game. In the second period, Michael Rasmussen scored, but he would later leave the game with an injury. The Ducks would get one back in the period though. In the third period, the Ducks scored twice in the last 2:15 of the game to tie it and force overtime. There, Patrick Kane scored to give the Red Wings the 5-4 victory.

Meanwhile, the Wild come into the game at 34-19-4 on the year, placing them in third place in the Central Division. The Wild are in a spot to make the playoffs, even without their star Kirill Kaprizov. Alex DeBrincat scored in the first period to give the Red Wings the lead. Dylan Larkin would make it 2-0 in the second period, but the Wild would get one back. Lucas Raymond scored to make it 3-1 early in the third period, but Matt Boldy and Marcus Foligno scored to tie the game. This would force overtime, where Marco Rossi scored to win the game for the Wild.

Here are the Red Wings-Wild NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Red Wings-Wild Odds

Detroit Red Wings: +1.5 (-210)

Moneyline: +128

Minnesota Wild: -1.5 (+164)

Moneyline: -154

Over: 5.5 (-122)

Under: 5.5 (+100)

How To Watch Red Wings vs Wild

Time: 8:00 PM ET/ 5:00 PM PT

TV: ESPN+

Why the Red Wings Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Red Wings are led by Lucas Raymond. He leads the team in both assists and points this year. Raymond comes into the game with 22 goals and 41 assists, good for 63 points. Meanwhile, Dylan Larkin comes into the game with 24 goals and 29 assists, good for 53 total points on the year. The line is rounded out by Marco Kasper. Kasper comes into the game with ten goals and 12 assists on the year.

Meanwhile, Alex DeBrincat leads the team in goals this year. He comes in with 26 goals and 23 assists good for 49 total points, third on the team. He is joined on the line by Patrick Kane. Kane is fourth on the team in points this year, coming in with 14 goals and 21 assists this year. Finally, Mortiz Seider is fifth on the team in points playing from the blue line. He comes in with five goals and 30 assists this year.

Cam Talbot is expected to be in goal for the Red Wings on the year. He is 16-11-3 on the year with a 2.88 goals-against average and a .906 save percentage. Talbot is 3-1-1 in his last five starts. He did struggle some last time out, giving up four goals on 39 shots in an overtime loss to the Wild.

Why the Wild Could Cover the Spread/Win

With Kirill Kaprizov still out of the lineup, Matt Boldy leads the way for the Wild. He is second on the team in points this year, coming in with 21 goals and 29 assists on the season. He is joined on the top line by Marco Rossi and Mats Zuccarello, who are third and fourth on the team in points. Rossi comes into the game with 20 goals and 29 assists. Meanwhile, Zuccarello comes in with 12 goals and 24 assists on the year.

Joel Eriksson Ek is joined by Marcus Johansson to lead the second line. Eriksson Ek comes into the game with nine goals and 15 assists this year, good for 24 total points. Meanwhile, Johansson has five goals and 13 assists on the year. Finally, Frederick Gaudreau has 11 goals and 14 assists this year, currently playing from the third line.

Filip Gustavsson is expected to be in goal for the Wild in this one. He is 22-11-3 on the year, with a 2.63 goals-against average and a .915 save percentage. He was solid before the 4 Nations break, stopping 69 of his last 73 shots in two wins.

Final Red Wings-Wild Prediction & Pick

The Wild come into the game as favorites in terms of odds in this NHL game. The Red Wings have struggled on defense this year, sitting 22nd in the NHL in goals-against per game, while sitting 31st in the NHL on the penalty kill. Meanwhile, the Wild are scoring just 2.89 goals per game, but they have been solid on defense, sitting ninth in the NHL in goals-against per game this year. The defense for the Wild will be the difference in this one, as they get the win at home.

Final Red Wings-Wild Prediction & Pick: Wild ML (-154)