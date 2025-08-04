As 15-time NBA All-Star and future hall-of-famer Kevin Durant embarks on his newest venture with the Houston Rockets, the folks over at Nike continue to bring back classic silhouettes and colorways from his illustrious signature basketball line. Dating back to 2008, the Nike KD line has brought up some classics and interesting colorways to say the least. Come 2026, we'll see two of the wildest Nike KD 6 colorways make a return.

The Nike KD 6 was first released in 2013, just a few years prior to Durant's departure from Oklahoma City. The silhouette saw a lukewarm reception upon its initial introduction, but has since skyrocketed in price on the aftermarket, fetching upwards of $350 for some of the more exclusive colorways.

Known for wild color schemes, we'll see the once-viral “Peanut Butter Jelly” colorway return along with the “All-Star” or “Gumbo League” colorways from 2014. Neither colorway garnered much hype with its original $130 retail tag, but pairs are currently around $400 on the aftermarket for original pairs.

Nike KD 6 “Peanut Butter Jelly”

RELEASE DATE: The Nike KD 6 “Peanut Butter Jelly” is expected to return January 23rd, 2026 🥪 pic.twitter.com/t7dLe3QyiN — KicksFinder (@KicksFinder) July 29, 2025

The Nike KD 6 “Peanut Butter Jelly” is expected to return Spring 2026 🏀 📝 @sneakermarketro; @brandon1an pic.twitter.com/uhxMU0g6Bh — KicksFinder (@KicksFinder) April 22, 2025

While the original release was slated for the spring season of 2026, we'll see the “PBJ” Nike Kd 6 return in its original Laser Orange/Raspberry Red-Black-Gold Sand color scheme in January 2026. The Laser Orange synthetic Flywire uppers are made to resemble the color of peanut butter, while the oversized Nike Swoosh along the toe is covered in a textured jelly graphic. The shoe is accented with black for a clean look, making for arguably the funniest release we've ever seen from Kevin Durant.

Nike KD 6 “All-Star”

Nike KD 6 All-Star “Illusion” expected to return February 27th ✨ FULL DETAILS: https://t.co/mM5caHHNCv pic.twitter.com/oLrtSIfd9g — Sneaker Bar Detroit (@SBDetroit) July 29, 2025



The Nike KD 6 “All-Star” or sometimes known as the “Gumbo League” comes in an interesting Multi-Color/Green Glow-Black colorway that immediately gives fans nostalgic vibes remembering these from 2014. The synthetic Flywire uppers feature a galactic pattern throughout the shoes, while they're contrasted by black throughout the tongue, laces, and midsole. The pair is expected to release February 27, 2026.

Which of these classic Nike KD 6 colorways are you planning on copping?