The Denver Broncos are ready to take a big leap forward during the 2025 NFL season. Denver made the playoffs during Bo Nix's rookie season, but they got trashed by the Bills. Now they are hoping to build off a strong offseason and have another successful season in 2025.

NFL insider Dianna Russini shared a hilarious voicemail she received from Broncos head coach Sean Payton about Bo Nix.

“You understand why he does the things he does and how he operates and when he’s in love,” Russini said on Monday on The Bill Simmons Podcast. “And he’s in love with this team right now. Like even this summer. Coach reached out to me a few times checking in and I missed the call, which you know, how do you miss a head coach calling you but it happens. And he just left me a voicemail. I got to see if I still have it. I don’t have a message it’s just a beep and it’s just Sean Payton going, ‘I love my Q’ and he hangs up.”

Russini added that Payton's excitement about Nix ahead of the 2025 season does not seem like “coach talk.”

It is easy to understand Payton's enthusiasm about Nix in Denver. The legendary head coach finally has a quarterback who he is confident in.

Payton and Nix could be ready to usher in a new era of Broncos football later this fall.

Russini argued Broncos' Bo Nix could have won ROTY during the 2024 NFL season

Payton is apparently not the only one who is high on Nix.

Russini seems to be a fan of Nix herself. She made the argument that Nix could have won Rookie of the Year over Jayden Daniels if the Commanders had not made the NFC Championship.

“If Jayden Daniels doesn’t take this team to the NFC Championship. You can make an argument that Bo Nix is Rookie if the Year right?” Russini continued. “Like he threw for more touchdowns than Jayden. He threw for more yards. He took less sacks. Which that’s like a big Sean Payton thing, which is why he didn’t like Russell Wilson. He hates, hates quarterbacks who take sacks. I mean you want to piss him off? Talk about that.”

It may sound like a farfetched narrative, but Nix and Daniels have very similar rookie seasons statistically.

Nix threw for 3,775 yards with 29 touchdowns and 12 interceptions with a quarterback rating of 93.3. Meanwhile, Daniels threw for 3,568 yards with 25 touchdowns and nine interceptions with a quarterback rating of 70.6.

That said, Daniels is clearly the better runner. He had 148 carries for 891 rushing yards and six touchdowns, compared to Nix's 92 carries for 430 yards and four touchdowns.

Regardless, Broncos fans have to be thrilled that they found their franchise QB in Bo Nix.