Who would've guessed that the Vegas Golden Knights would be down in their series against the Minnesota Wild after three games? It looked like a dreadful matchup for Minnesota, but they are starting to look like the team that took the hockey world by storm in the season's first couple of months. The Wild are playing their best hockey at the perfect time, and Kirill Kaprizov has plenty of belief in his group.

“It always feels good when you win games,” Kaprizov said. “We don't care who scored, who has how many points, or whatever. You just want to win games.”

Kaprizov has seven points over the first three games, scoring two goals in each of the Wild's wins. Minnesota has beaten Vegas 5-2 in back-to-back games, with the Golden Knights now having questions about their goaltending. The Wild could take a stranglehold on the series if they can steal another win at home on Saturday afternoon.

Kirill Kaprizov is a catalyst to Wild's offense

It's a cliche often used in sports; as the star player goes, so does the team. Sometimes that cliche is overused, but it's a legitimate claim with Kaprizov. It's no coincidence that the Wild were one of the league's best teams in the first few months of the season, and Kaprizov looked like a Hart Trophy candidate.

Kaprizov suffered an injury on January 26 against the Chicago Blackhawks, keeping him out of the lineup until April 9. He returned and helped the Wild win three of their final four games and clinch a playoff spot, which they nearly gave away when Kaprizov was out. He had two goals and an assist in his first game back from the injury.

It's no small task to defeat the Golden Knights two more times in this series. The Wild can't get too far ahead of themselves, but they have tons of self-confidence when Kaprizov is in the lineup. They also have the storyline of winning a Stanley Cup for Marc-Andre Fleury in his final season.

Through the first week, Minnesota looks like one of the best teams in the playoffs, and if Kaprizov stays healthy, it'll be difficult to slow them down.