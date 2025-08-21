The Baltimore Ravens are no strangers to hype heading into a new year. The 2025 season, though, feels different. With a defense loaded with new talent and Lamar Jackson still in his prime, the Ravens are once again considered legitimate contenders in the AFC. The question isn’t whether they can win games. It's whether they can close the gap on rivals like the Chiefs and Bills and finally punch their ticket back to the Super Bowl. To do that, Baltimore may need one more move before Week 1. It's a small but potentially pivotal trade that shores up a glaring weakness.

The Ravens’ Preseason So Far

The Ravens just won their second preseason matchup against the Dallas Cowboys last Saturday night, 31-13. It as a key dress rehearsal for the regular season. Apart from the game, there’s also speculation that these two teams could strike a deal off the field. Baltimore’s biggest concern remains its interior offensive line, particularly at guard. Meanwhile, Dallas boasts plenty of depth in that area. As such, the Ravens may consider targeting backup lineman Brock Hoffman as a potential trade piece.

That need doesn’t overshadow the fact that Baltimore looks like one of the NFL’s most improved squads in 2025. The additions of Jaire Alexander and Malaki Starks have elevated an already-loaded secondary into one of the league’s most intimidating units. With Jackson orchestrating the offense and Derrick Henry powering the run game, the Ravens have the talent to make a legitimate Super Bowl push. of course, that's as long as the offensive line holds its own and doesn’t derail what could be a dominant season.

Here we'll try to look at and discuss the last-minute trade that the Baltimore Ravens must make before Week 1 of 2025 NFL season.

Where Baltimore Stands on the Offensive Line

The Ravens’ offensive line has always been central to their offensive identity. During the Jackson era, they’ve consistently been among the league’s top rushing units, blending power with creativity. Adding Henry last season only amplified that dominance on the ground. Still, offensive line stability remains a question mark.

As of now, Baltimore is expected to field a young starting group, especially on the right side. Roger Rosengarten and Daniel Faalele both gained valuable experience last season. That said, their inexperience and inconsistency showed at critical moments. In training camp, both Faalele and Andrew Vorhees have struggled. That has raised alarms about depth and reliability. For a team with Super Bowl aspirations, betting on potential rather than proven insurance could be risky.

The Case for a Veteran Depth Option

That’s where the trade market comes in. A young offensive line can thrive if everything clicks, but it only takes one injury or one extended slump to derail a season. The Ravens know this all too well. Last year’s playoff loss to Kansas City was marked by their inability to protect Jackson at key moments. A stabilizing presence in the trenches could be the difference between a deep playoff run and another frustrating early exit.

Enter Hoffman. An undrafted free agent who landed with Dallas in 2022, Hoffman hasn’t found his footing with the Cowboys. That's in part due to scheme fit and the team’s wealth of depth at guard. However, scouts have long noted his toughness, work ethic, and versatility. In Baltimore’s system, Hoffman could thrive.

The Trade That Fits Both Sides

Baltimore Ravens: 2026 sixth or seventh-round pick for Dallas Cowboys OL Brock Hoffman

On paper, this is the kind of low-cost, high-upside move that contenders make. For Baltimore, the investment is minimal: a late 2026 draft pick. That's the type of asset often used on long-shot prospects. In return, they get a player who can immediately compete for playing time and push the young starters to elevate their play.

For Dallas, it’s a win as well. The Cowboys already have depth on the interior offensive line and don’t project Hoffman as a meaningful contributor in 2025. Moving him for a draft pick clears a roster spot while giving them additional capital for the future. This is the type of trade where both teams walk away satisfied. Dallas sheds surplus talent, and Baltimore shores up a weakness before it becomes a season-defining issue.

Timing Is Everything

For the Ravens, the timing feels right. Baltimore had a firsthand look at Hoffman and how he performs last week. That evaluation could be the final push toward pulling the trigger on a trade.

It’s also worth noting that while Hoffman isn’t a household name, offensive line depth often determines playoff outcomes. The Chiefs proved it in 2022, rebuilding their line on the fly after a Super Bowl disaster. The Bengals’ own collapse in 2023 underscored what happens when you lose faith in the big men up front. The Ravens cannot afford to make that mistake.

A Necessary Safety Net

The Ravens are entering 2025 with one of the league’s best rosters, but that doesn’t mean they’re flawless. Their defense is elite, their skill positions are set, and Lamar Jackson remains an MVP-level talent. As always, though, everything starts and ends with the offensive line. One more veteran depth piece could ensure Jackson has the protection he needs and Derrick Henry has the space to keep Baltimore’s ground game rolling.

Spending a late draft pick on Brock Hoffman isn’t a flashy move, but it’s a smart one. For a franchise with its sights set on February football, this is exactly the kind of last-minute trade that could prevent a stumble and keep the Ravens firmly on the path to the Super Bowl.