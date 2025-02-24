The Minnesota Wild lost winger Ryan Hartman to a 10-game suspension earlier this month after shoving Tim Stutzle's head into the ice. But, the league has now decided to shorten his punishment.

Despite being a repeat offender, Gary Bettman announced that Hartman will serve just an eight-game suspension.

Via Pierre LeBrun:

“In a statement after hearing the player's appeal, NHL commissioner Gary Bettman announces he's reduced Ryan Hartman's suspension from 10 to 8 games. Which, well, is surprising.”

Surprising is right. Hartman has been in trouble with the NHL many times before. This is his fifth career suspension and was the longest one in Wild franchise history before Monday's news. After a face-off in a February 1 loss to the Ottawa Senators, Hartman pushed Stutzle's face into the ice at the end of the second period and was given a five-minute match penalty as a result.

Hartman also had to pay $487,804 in salary for the suspension. Now that he's only out for a total of eight games, the Wild veteran can return on March 4 against the Seattle Kraken.

The 30-year-old has scored seven goals and tallied 10 assists in 2024-25 for Minnesota in 48 games after registering 45 total points last season. While some believed Hartman's suspension was harsh at first, he's known as a dirty player and had Stutzle's eye bleeding profusely after roughing him up.

Hartman could appeal the eight games, but he'll accept it, as Elliotte Friedman reported on Monday. The Wild are having a respectable campaign, sitting in third place in the Central Division with a 34-19-4 record. While Hartman's production has taken a dip this season, he's still a key player and brings a lot of toughness to the table, even if he does have a dirty label.

Minny has just four more games on the schedule until Hartman is eligible to be back in the lineup.