Ottawa Senators forward Brady Tkachuk probably earned a ton of new fans in the United States after his electric performance at the 4 Nations Face-Off — but the same can't be said for at least one player north of the border.

Tkachuk was a wrecking ball throughout the tournament, throwing massive hits while also chipping in some offense for his country. But Montreal Canadiens defenseman Arber Xhekaj is not planning on taking any prisoners when his squad visits Canada's capital to play Tkachuk's Senators.

“I’m going to confront him. I’m going to go straight to him. I’m going to beat the crap out of him. I don’t care,” Xhekaj told Nicolas Cloutier of TVA Sports.

The bruising defenseman added: “I want to make his life miserable. I want his evening to be painful. What I give him must be stronger than what he gives.”

Although Tkachuk is a game-time decision for the all-Canadian tilt on Saturday night, knowing him, it's pretty likely the 25-year-old will be suiting up.

Tkachuk and Xhekaj do have a history; Xhekaj threw a huge hit on Senators star forward Tim Stutzle back in the preseason in October. Tkachuk jumped him after the check, while the Canadiens blue liner was assessed a five-minute major and game misconduct for his actions.

The two teams already met this season on October 12 at the Bell Centre in Montreal. The Habs won that game 4-1, and there weren't any issues between the two tough customers. But back at the Canadian Tire Centre on Saturday night, it looks like there could be fireworks again.

Something is probably going to give between two players who are both in the top-five in penalty minutes during the 2024-25 NHL campaign. And that could make Saturday's game appointment viewing for Canadian hockey fans.

But for Montreal, the focus should just be on getting the win as they look to keep pace in a crowded Eastern Conference playoff race.

Canadiens struggling to stay alive in playoff race

After an excellent stretch between mid-December and mid-January, the Canadiens entered the 13-day 4 Nations break in futile fashion. Montreal lost eight times in nine tries before the break, falling to 25-26-5 and six points back of the final wildcard berth in the Eastern Conference.

Things completely went off the rails for the Habs in February, and it's going to be difficult to make that ground up with only 26 games left in the 2024-25 regular-season.

Getting a victory on Saturday night in Ottawa would be a great way to start the stretch run, although the Sens have also been struggling and will be desperate for the two points as well.

Something will have to give when the two Canadian clubs meet again — and not just between Arber Xhekaj and Brady Tkachuk. Puck is set to drop just past 7:00 p.m. ET on Saturday night.