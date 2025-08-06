The Seattle Seahawks are set to open their 2025 preseason campaign against the Las Vegas Raiders on Thursday night, but fans hoping to see new quarterback Sam Darnold in action will have to wait. Head coach Mike Macdonald confirmed that the majority of Seattle’s starters, including Darnold, will sit out the game.

“Mike Macdonald won’t play starters Thursday night against the Raiders. He implied that starters will get some work against the Chiefs next week. Then they’ll have the joint practice in Green Bay (then starters likely won’t play in the preseason finale),” Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic reported on X (formerly Twitter).

Stepping into his first preseason as head coach, Macdonald has taken over for the legendary Pete Carroll. The two may have different coaching styles, but Macdonald is sticking with a familiar approach when it comes to the preseason, putting a strong emphasis on keeping players healthy rather than pushing them into early action.

Among those exempt from this plan are a few rookies projected to play significant roles in the regular season. Left guard Gray Zabel, safety Nick Emmanwori, and tight end Elijah Arroyo could all see action on Thursday, as Macdonald indicated during Tuesday's press conference. Their development and in-game experience are key as they transition into likely starting roles.

Article Continues Below

The Seahawks' young roster is rich in under-25 talent, but its core, Darnold included, is made up of experienced veterans. Darnold, who impressed in Minnesota last year, is viewed as a potential x-factor in 2025. If he replicates his 2024 form and receives adequate protection from the offensive line, Seattle could push beyond another 9- or 10-win season and make their first deep playoff run since 2015.

The Seahawks have reason to be cautious in the preseason. In a previous exhibition matchup against the Raiders, backup QB Geno Smith suffered a concussion on his first dropback. It’s a memory the team hasn't forgotten, and a clear reason behind the strategy to avoid risking key players unnecessarily.

In Darnold’s absence, expect backup Drew Lock and rookie Jalen Milroe to take the majority of snaps Thursday night, as Seattle begins its preseason with eyes on long-term health and regular-season readiness.