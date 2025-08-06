The Dallas Cowboys failed to make the postseason in 2024, but have high expectations again in 2025. Training camp has been full of distractions again, as Micah Parsons continues to hold out for a new contract. He has officially requested a trade, but Dallas has no interest in moving him. So ESPN's Todd Archer asked Cowboys owner and GM Jerry Jones about his confidence that Parsons will play in Week 1.

“Is Jerry Jones confident Micah Parsons will play in the opener? ‘No, absolutely not,' he said. ‘A big part of it is his decision. How would I know that? … No, but I’m urgent,'” Archer reported.

Parsons has not practiced as he awaits his new contract. He has played four years in the NFL and is in the fifth year of his rookie deal. If he does not land an extension before next offseason, he will be an unrestricted free agent. That is highly unlikely, as a player of Parsons' caliber is much more likely to be extended.

The Cowboys open their season on September 4 against the Philadelphia Eagles. They will watch their archrivals raise a banner in front of the entire country and potentially play without their best defensive player. That would be a recipe for disaster for the Cowboys, who desperately need a good season under Brian Schottenheimer.

The Cowboys' offense has been drama-free so far in training camp. Last year, it was wide receiver Ceedee Lamb awaiting a new contract. He signed his deal in late August, missing out on most of the preseason, but was ready for Week 1. The Dallas offense was anemic for most of the season thanks to Dak Prescott's injury, but they should be back at full strength in 2025.

The defense hinges on Parsons, and can be good enough to compete in the NFC. But if their star pass rusher misses any time, it could be a grizzly start.