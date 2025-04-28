The Montreal Canadiens claimed Game 3 of their series against the Washington Capitals in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. However, the Canadiens lost goalie Sam Montembeault. Montreal turned to goalie Jakub Dobes for Game 4, but unfortunately, the rookie was unable to lead his team to a win.

Dobes made 21 saves in the loss to the Capitals in Game 4. However, one of the three goals he allowed came with a bit of controversy. Capitals forward Tom Wilson laid out Canadiens defenseman Alexandre Carrier with a massive hit. In the ensuing rush, Washington found the back of the net.

Shortly after Wilson laid a big hit on Carrier, Brandon Duhaime finds twine to tie it up at 2!#ALLCAPS | #StanleyCupPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/USVVBdrK69 — Hockey Daily 365 l NHL Highlights & News (@HockeyDaily365) April 28, 2025 Expand Tweet

Wilson did not receive a penalty for this hit. On-ice officials allowed play to continue until the goal was scored. This goal tied the game, and gave Washington a ton of momentum. The Canadiens certainly believed some call should have been made. Dobes took direct aim at the officials for not blowing the whistle on this hit after the game.

“It's hockey, I guess. I felt like it was going to be a whistle because they were in their defensive zone and far away. Like I said, I don't really know the rules. I felt like it should have been a whistle, but I guess the rules don't apply to everyone in this league,” the Canadiens goalie said, via B/R Open Ice.

Montreal now trails the Capitals three games to one in this series. As a result, their season is on the line through the remainder of this matchup. Another loss ends the team's season well before they want it to end. The Canadiens retake the ice for Game 5 on Wednesday night at the Capital One Arena in Washington, DC.