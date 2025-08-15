The Toronto Blue Jays have one of the best records in the American League. Blue Jays manager John Schneider has some decisions to make with Eric Lauer and other players on his roster. However, prospects like Trey Yesavage are making their case for an early call-up to the major leagues. Orelvis Martinez and Yohendrick Pinango could also make their major league debuts.

The Blue Jays have their sights set on their first World Series title in more than 30 years. They have been dominant on the mound and in the batter's box this year, getting contributions from players across their roster. Schneider has even navigated the team's injuries well. Toronto lost George Springer to a concussion, but Davis Schneider stepped up in his absence.

Despite their success this season, the team has one eye on their future. The Blue Jays inked Vladimir Guererro Jr. to a long-term deal, keeping him on the team for the next 15 years. Even though his is under contract, Schneider and the coaching staff don't really know what they have in their farm system. Calling up top prospects gives them a chance to see the talent in the pipeline.

Arjun Nimmala is one of the team's top future stars. However, he is just 19 years old and a few years away from his Major League Baseball debut. However, Yesavage, Pinango, and Martinez are ready for a test drive at the highest level. They might not get a lot of time on the field for Schneider, but they can help spell starters as they prepare for a hopefully deep postseason run.

Prospects can play significant roles on championship teams. It is unlikely that any of the trio play a significant role in the playoffs, but it is valuable experience for all of them.

Trey Yesavage supports the Blue Jays' pitching staff

Yesavage has been near the top of the Blue Jays' prospect rankings for years. The young starter has impressed Schneider and others as he blazed his way through the minor leagues. Now, he is in Triple-A Buffalo, pitching with the likes of Shane Bieber and Alek Manoah. Toronto got a look at all three of them this week, even if the results were a bit less than expected.

The expanded roster spots gives Schneider some flexibility. However, Bieber and Yesavage are at the front of the line when it comes to deserving additions. The pitching prospect is the most talented arm in the Blue Jays' system, anyways. Even if the rosters didn't get bigger, his case to make the major league roster is tough to ignore. In the right situation, his role is significant.

Schneider's pitching staff has been great this season. Max Scherzer's last outing for Toronto was excellent. However, there are some questions surrounding his consistency and the number of innings he has pitched this season. Having someone like Ysavage around gives Schneider someone to turn to to spell his older starters. The prospect helps keep them fresher for the playoffs.

Yohendrick Pinango gives Schneider more outfield depth

George Springer's injury hurt the Blue Jays' outfield. However, Schneider navigated the injury with little trouble. His outfield has plenty of talent to put on the field, but more depth at all three spots gives the team flexibility moving forward. Enter Pinango, the top outfield prospect in Toronto's pipeline. He helps more in the field at the plate, but his addition helps.

Pinango's numbers in the minor leagues are good this season. Slashing .269/.368/.467 will play at the next level. His power is also an interesting addition to a roster that could use some more pop. However, the outfielder would get the most out of his major league experience by simply being around his teammates. The Blue Jays' veterans have a lot to teach if he is willing to listen.

The outfielder has a long career ahead of him, and could be a mainstay in Schneider's outfield. Springer is on a long-term deal, but the future of center and right field are up in the air. A good showing in 2025 followed by a solid 2026 season could be all Pinango needs to fill that spot. Regardless, he has played well enough for the Blue Jays to give him an audition.

Orelvis Martinez could help Andres Gimenez get back on track

The Blue Jays traded for Andres Gimenez during the offseason. The move was supposed to net the team a defensive whiz at second base to solidify the middle of the infield. Instead, Gimenez has struggled. Martinez might not be the top prospect in Toronto's system, but his path to a starting spot is clear. His introduction introduces an intriguing position battle at second base.

Martinez likely won't start if he makes it to the majors in 2025. That should not be the goal though. A smart front office could introduce a young player to motivate a veteran. Gimenez's struggles have persisted for months, but there was never any chance that he would lose his spot. Martinez simply being in the clubhouse could be enough for Gimenez to get fired up.

Regardless of who fills the Blue Jays' new roster spot, the team faces pressure this season. Luckily for Schneider and his fellow coaches, that is a great environment to introduce top prospects to. What better way to see what a prospect can handle than to throw them straight into the chaos. Calling up Yesavage, Martinez, and Pinango gives all three a chance to grow.