After going just 9-4 in 2024, Alabama earned its lowest placement in the Associated Press' 2025 preseason college football rankings since 2008. Entering Kalen DeBoer's second year at the helm, the Crimson Tide will begin the year at No. 8, making them the third-highest-ranked team in the SEC.

DeBoer's first season would have been seen as a success at most programs, but the standard within Alabama football is substantially higher. After a promising start, the Crimson Tide ended the year on a 5-5 stretch that included bad-looking upset losses to Vanderbilt, Oklahoma and Michigan. They would miss the College Football Playoffs for just the third time since its inception in 2014, a disappointing result considering the expanded 12-team field.

As DeBoer settles into year two, he will have to do so by replacing two-year starting quarterback Jalen Milroe. The positional battle headlined most of Alabama's offseason, with longtime backup Ty Simpson ultimately winning the job. Simpson is not the typical big-name star that the Tide typically have under center, but his familiarity with the system and dedication to the program have already won the fan base over.

While Milroe left, Alabama still returns an elite offensive skill group, led by star wideout Ryan Williams and senior running back Jam Miller. After just one year of college football, Williams is already arguably the best receiver in the SEC. First-team All-American center Parker Brailsford also leads a premier offensive line to round out one of the best offenses in the country.

There are a lot of questions surrounding the 2025 Alabama football team, much more than usual. The unknowns take the shock out of the team's low preseason college football ranking, while forcing the Crimson Tide into an unfamiliar position where they must silence doubters.

Alabama football will have better passing game in 2025

No year has been better for Alabama to deal with a quarterback change than 2025, when nearly every other elite SEC team is dealing with the same situation. Simpson does not have as much hype to his name as some of his rivals do, but he already seems to be a better fit in Kalen DeBoer's offense than Milroe was.

Nobody in Alabama's quarterback room can match Milroe's dual-threat ability, but they might all already be better passers. Milroe recorded 2,844 passing yards in 2024, but with a subpar 16-11 touchdown-interception ratio. Simpson was also recruited as a dual-threat quarterback, but his arm talent and pocket presence appear to be a notch above those of Milroe.

When DeBoer has had his most success, it is when his offensive passing game gets rolling. He took a different approach with Milroe in 2024, but seems to be returning to his roots in 2025. DeBoer reunited with offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb, who worked in that same role with him at Washington in 2022 and 2023.

As DeBoer's influence slowly takes hold of the Alabama football team, the pass-heavy offense he operated with Michael Penix Jr. at Washington will evolve with him. Their backfield is uniquely deep, but the Crimson Tide boast one of the best receiving corps in the SEC.

If Simpson lives up to his expectations, he could lead both Williams and Germie Bernard to 1,000-yard seasons in 2025. Alabama also added Isaiah Horton in the college football transfer portal. Horton accumulated 616 receiving yards with Miami in 2024.

Simpson is currently the leader, but true freshman Keelon Russell and redshirt freshman Austin Mack are also in the equation. Russell, a consensus five-star recruit, has been particularly impressive throughout the offseason. Whichever quarterback ends up being DeBoer's permanent solution should thrive in 2025.

Kalen DeBoer's historic year two success

Regardless of personnel, the Crimson Tide's success in 2025 will hinge on DeBoer. The 50-year-old has enjoyed a meteoric rise to the top, going from head coach of Fresno State to Alabama in just four years. No matter where he has gone, all DeBoer has done so far in his career is win.

Specifically, DeBoer has recognized elite success in his second season. He took over his alma mater, Sioux Falls, in 2005 and led the Cougars to three NAIA championships in 2006, 2008 and 2009.

After a decade as an assistant coach, DeBoer claimed another head coaching job with Fresno State in 2020. Following a COVID-19-shortened season, he led the Bulldogs to one of their most successful seasons in program history, going 10-3 in 2021, twice breaching the top-25 college football rankings.

DeBoer's year two success culminated in his second year at Washington, in which he led the Huskies to their first College Football Playoff appearance and a National Championship runner-up season in 2023. In doing so, Washington claimed the 2023 Pac-12 title, making it the conference's final champion.

DeBoer's rapid success has prevented him from sticking with one school for longer than two seasons since his early days at Sioux Falls. It has taken him only two years to get promoted to the next level. Yet, ahead of his second season with Alabama, it does not get any higher than the Crimson Tide in college football.

His second-year success is no guarantee that Alabama will return to the College Football Playoffs, but DeBoer has set himself up for success. They might not win another National Championship, but the Crimson Tide will compete for an SEC title in 2025 and outperform their preseason college football rankings placement.