Former Texas wide receiver Isaiah Bond had one of the biggest falls in the NFL Draft this season, and it had everything to do with allegations of sexual assault against him. Bond was once projected as high as a second- or third-round pick, but he eventually went undrafted while his case played out.

On Thursday, criminal charges against Bond were dropped, allowing him to sign with any team. While the contract is not signed yet, he quickly announced that he plans on signing with the Cleveland Browns.

Even if Bond does end up joining the Browns, he may not be out of the woods yet when it comes to punishment for the allegations. While the criminal charges are no longer threatening him, the NFL is still investigating the case and Bond could face discipline according to Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com.

Article Continues Below

“The NFL is reviewing former Texas WR Isaiah Bond's sexual assault case, which was no-billed on Thursday, spokesman Brian McCarthy tells clevelanddotcom,” Cabot reported on X, formerly Twitter. “Browns are likely to sign him soon. He faces possible discipline under the Personal Conduct policy.

Bond is already behind the 8-ball after missing a lot of training camp and the first preseason game, with the second one on the horizon, so he would be wise to get a deal done as soon as possible so he can get to Cleveland and start getting familiar with Kevin Stafanski's system. The Browns are not loaded at wide receiver, so there is a world where Bond could find some playing time when his discipline with the NFL is resolved.

On the field, Bond had a fairly disappointing season in 2024 at Texas while Matthew Golden emerged as the go-to guy for the Longhorns on the outside, but he still has plenty of talent and can be a field-stretcher for the Browns with his elite speed. How he meshes with the team remains to be seen, as does the final resolution of this case with the NFL as they continue to dig into it.