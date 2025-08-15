Ahead of their NFL preseason clash this weekend, the Chicago Bears and Buffalo Bills met in joint practices at Halas Hall Friday. Once the training camp session ended, Bears quarterback Caleb Williams and his Bills counterpart, Josh Allen, met and exchanged a few words. Based on the exchange shared by the 33rd Team's Ari Meirov and the Bears on X (formerly Twitter), both signal callers looked to be in good spirits.

Caleb Williams x Josh Allenpic.twitter.com/9jNmikHNqH — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) August 15, 2025

“Caleb Williams x Josh Allen,” reposted Meirov after the teams' practice Friday.

2025 will be an important year for both signal callers. Allen looks to have an even better year than 2024, in which he won the MVP award and helped lead the Bills to another AFC Championship Game. Unfortunately, Buffalo fell short to the Kansas City Chiefs once again. Can Allen get Buffalo back to that stage once again? As for Williams, hopes are high around the NFL following the hiring of new head coach Ben Johnson. The offensive guru helped revive Jared Goff's career with the Detroit Lions. Can he get another former NFL Draft top pick in Williams back on track following an up and down rookie campaign?

Article Continues Below

NFL expects big things out of Bills, Bears in 2025

Bears fans certainly hope that Williams follows the trajectory of 2023 top pick Bryce Young. Last season, Young's career was reignited by new head coach Dave Canales, and the Carolina Panthers continued to build around Young this offseason. Chicago did the same for Williams, drafted wide receiver Luther Burden II and tight end Colston Loveland with their first two selections. Johnson and GM Ryan Poles also brought in an entirely new starting interior offensive line, trading for guards Jonah Jackson (from Detroit) and Joe Thuney (via the Kansas City Chiefs) and signed ex-Atlanta Falcons center Drew Dalman.

As for Allen and the Bills, almost all the key pieces from last year's AFC Championship squad are back. Veteran edge rusher Joey Bosa was signed to bolster the pass rush. The draft had a heavy defensive focus, as the unit needed reinforcements following last season. Can these additions help the defense get back to its previous level of play? If not, then Buffalo's season might once again fall short of the Super Bowl. Whatever happens, one thing is clear: the NFL expects big things from both historic franchises in 2025.