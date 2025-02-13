The Montreal Canadiens have struggled in recent weeks after a lengthy hot streak, and it's also included power-play specialist Patrik Laine seeing his ice time reduced.

Laine, who will play for Finland in the 4 Nations Face-off, is looking forward to seeing his ice time increase as part of the tournament and also delivered a subtle jab at Canadiens head coach Martin St. Louis for his reduced ice time, via The Daily Faceoff.

“To be able to get on the ice a little more definitely helps,” Laine said on Tuesday. “It’s been kinda limited the past couple of weeks. With the guys I’m playing here, I’m hopefully gonna see more ice time. That’s gonna help, obviously. It’s hard to get going when you’re not been able to perform.”

“I think it’ll be a good turning point just to play good here & gain confidence and keep it going with the (Habs) for the rest of the year.”

Because Montreal is one of the two cities hosting the 4 Nations Face-off, Laine doesn't have to travel.

“Yeah, it’s great,” he said. “I don’t have to travel anywhere. It was easy. It’s just a drive 10 minutes to the hotel… I’ve really, really enjoyed being here. Being able to put that jersey on in my new home rink, it’s pretty cool.

“And on top of that, we don’t have to play Canada here,” he added. “That’s always nice not to get booed. So, hopefully, they will cheer for me.”

Laine and Team Finland will take on Team USA on Thursday.

Patrik Laine is playing in his first season with the Canadiens

Laine, who burst onto the scene with the Canadiens in December after making his return from an injury he suffered in the exhibition schedule, admitted that his confidence isn't the best right now – but that he has no choice but to continue working.

“Body feels pretty good, skating feels pretty good. Obviously confidence is not super high, but minus that, I'm feeling pretty good,” Laine said. “It's kind of hard even if your body feels great, if pucks are bouncing and the confidence isn't there, it makes it harder. But gotta bring something else to the table if you're not feeling your best offensive game like last night – gotta work, gotta work.”

In 28 games played, Laine has 12 goals with six assists; most of his goals have come on the power-play.