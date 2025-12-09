With over two months of absence, MJF is still missing from AEW shows. Last seen losing to Mark Briscoe, the former World Champion promised to return as a “changed man” after the loss. With no teases or updates, Maxwell Jacob Friedman has maintained his distance from the promotion.

However, Wrestlevotes on Wrestlevotes Live on Fightful Select recently shared a major update on his potential comeback. As per the report, he has been factored into Worlds End plans as of Thanksgiving week.

Although the exact extent of the plans is currently unknown, there have been developments indicating that he will be involved in some role at the PPV. This latest report has successfully followed Fightful Select's last month's update on MJF's December return plans. Worlds End is scheduled to take place on Dec. 27, 2025.

Friedman's last match dates back to All Out 2025, where he lost to Briscoe, hours after losing his CMLL Light Heavyweight Championship to Mistico at Arena Mexico. The 29-year-old also got married earlier this year and has been maintaining an extremely heavy schedule. Friedman was dedicating time to AEW, CMLL, and even filming Violent Night 2 up in Winnipeg, Canada.

AEW star MJF to star in the upcoming film Violent Night 2?

Article Continues Below

Violent Night 2 wrapped up filming on Nov. 4 and is expected to release on Dec. 6, 2026. Produced by 87North Productions, it is a direct sequel to the 2022 David Harbour-starring film of the same name. The movie tells the story of Harbour as Santa Claus, who is on a mission to save a family from a mercenary group led by Scrooge.

MJF stars in Violent Night 2 alongside Harbour, Daniela Melchior (The Suicide Squad), Kristen Bell (The Good Place), Jared Harris (Chernobyl), Joe Pantoliano (The Sopranos), and social media star-turned-actor King Bach.

This is MJF's latest movie role. He previously had roles in The Iron Claw and, more recently, Happy Gilmore 2. Now, he will appear in another sequel.