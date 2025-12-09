If the Philadelphia Eagles owned a time machine, they most certainly would have used it to turn the clock back to before kickoff of their 22-19 overtime loss to the Los Angeles Chargers in Monday Night Football action. They were so horrific on offense, with quarterback Jalen Hurts putting up one of the worst performances anyone will ever see from a star-level QB (he turned the ball over five times). But it wasn't just Hurts who had a poor game.

One of Hurts' main targets in AJ Brown also did not have the best of games. The Eagles wide receiver hauled in just six of his 13 catch attempts for a total of 100 yards, which isn't the worst outing in the world, but not what the team needed with the entire offense struggling.

Brown, in fact, was responsible for some crucial drops at inopportune moments. And as per Jeff McLane of Inquirer, the Eagles wide receiver took accountability for the deep pass on the first play from scrimmage, a pass through the middle that he couldn't corral which then went for an interception, and a drop on the end zone that cost the Eagles a chance to take the lead.

AJ Brown has to step up and do his job for the Eagles

Brown is one of the Eagles' primary targets for a reason; he makes even difficult catches look routine. But he struggled so much on Monday night, which did not help matters for a team that was already struggling to put up points.

He has no excuses for some of his drops. The pass down the middle was very much catchable, while even the worst college-level wide receivers could make the play he couldn't after Hurts lobbed the ball to him towards the end zone.

At the very least, the Eagles wide receiver acknowledged his mistakes. That is the first step; the next is to make sure those mistakes never happen again.