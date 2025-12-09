The Los Angeles Chargers improved to 9-4 after beating the Philadelphia Eagles in overtime on Monday Night Football. Los Angeles held onto the fifth seed in the highly competitive AFC with the 22-19 win.

Justin Herbert played despite undergoing surgery on his non-throwing hand last week. The veteran passer was under constant pressure from an Eagles pass rush that sacked him seven times on Monday night.

But Herbert kept fighting. He led a game-tying field goal drive at the end of regulation followed by the go-ahead scoring drive in overtime. After the hard-fought victory, Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh found the quarterback and let out a primal scream.

I love Jim Harbaugh pic.twitter.com/79syXGWzNL

Justin Herbert guts out tough MNF win

Harbaugh had just finished shaking hands with Eagles coach Nick Sirianni when he saw Herbert. In a mix of relief and joy, he bellowed as he embraced the sixth-year passer.

Plenty of tension had built up during Monday night’s wildly sloppy game. The teams combined for eight turnovers as neither side was able to take control of the contest. Herbert struggled against the Eagles’ aggressive defense, going 12/26 for 139 yards with a touchdown and an interception. He added 66 rushing yards and lost a fumble on a strip sack.

However, Jalen Hurts had an even tougher time protecting the ball. The reigning Super Bowl MVP threw four interceptions and fumbled on Monday night. Hurts had two turnovers on one play. It was the first time in 47 years that the feat had been accomplished.

The teams combined for six turnovers in the second quarter alone. It was the most turnovers in a MNF half since 2009.

The Chargers capitalized on some of the Eagles’ miscues and managed to hang around. Los Angeles tied the game on Cameron Dicker’s 46-yard field goal near the end of regulation. Then, after opening overtime with a field goal, the Chargers hung on for the win.

Philadelphia drove deep into Los Angeles territory, looking for the knockout blow TD. But Hurts threw a game-sealing interception, ending the contest in the most fitting way possible.