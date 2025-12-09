The New York Yankees' title drought continues, and it looks like they'll be having a hard time reigning supreme over the AL East with the emergence of the Toronto Blue Jays. The Blue Jays, in particular, made 2025 difficult for the Yankees. Not only did they win the division, they also defeated the Evil Empire in the ALDS — sending them home early from World Series contention.

The Blue Jays ended up dominating the Yankees in the ALDS; the Yankees' pitching staff found it difficult to get Toronto's bats under control. And with Toronto beefing up yet again this offseason, adding All-Star-caliber starting pitcher Dylan Cease to further improve their roster, the New York might end up playing catch-up yet again to the reigning World Series runner-up.

But for what it's worth, Yankees manager Aaron Boone wanted to remind everybody that the gap between them and the Blue Jays isn't as big as one might think.

“We ended with identical records last year. I don't want to discount that they kicked our a** last year. Don't take it out of context. They were a great team last year. [But] I would say the gap is smaller [than people think]. We had the exact same record,” Boone said on Monday, via SNY's Yankees Videos on X (formerly Twitter).

Can the Yankees close the gap on the Blue Jays?

The first order of business for the Yankees would be to add to their bullpen. They have Max Fried, Cam Schlittler, and Carlos Rodon, with Gerrit Cole, Luis Gil, and Clarke Schmidt looming as wildcards, which means that the starting rotation should be good, health permitting. But after losing Devin Williams, the Yankees do have to add a late-game weapon or two.

They also have to address their first-base situation, and maybe add another outfielder. Will they be able to re-sign Cody Bellinger?