There seems to be a budding bromance brewing in Minneapolis. Despite the Minnesota Timberwolves' 108-105 loss to the Phoenix Suns, the spirits were high in the locker room — with Anthony Edwards commending an unsung hero in bench point guard Bones Hyland for stepping up amid the team's point guard woes.

Mike Conley has aged two decades it seems over the span of a year, while Rob Dillingham hasn't matured as quickly as the Timberwolves had hoped when they traded for his draft rights last year. This has opened up a void for the Timberwolves at the one, and on Monday night, it was Hyland who stepped up to fill that opening.

Hyland put up 14 points in 16 minutes, and he was playing crunch-time minutes. And the Timberwolves may well benefit from giving him more minutes. After all, Edwards is clearly one of his biggest supporters in the locker room who even lobbied for the team to re-sign him over this past offseason.

“Ant's a big advocate. He's talked to the coaches every day concerning me. He has my back. Even in the summer time, he's like, ‘We gotta re-sign Bones,'” Hyland said after the game, per Timberwolves insider Dane Moore.

Here's Bones Hyland on Anthony Edwards being a big advocate for him with the coaching staff. "Ant's a big advocate. He's talked to the coaches every day concerning me. He has my back. Even in the summer time, he's like, 'we gotta re-sign Bones'." https://t.co/G5Y7x7XnSh pic.twitter.com/YfOmnXpP3t — Dane Moore (@DaneMooreNBA) December 9, 2025

Bones Hyland career revival incoming with the Timberwolves?

Hyland looked like he would be a big rotation piece and one of the best backup point guards (at the very least) when he began his career by stepping up for the Denver Nuggets. But he seemed to buy too much into his own hype, and that had him bounce around the association as a result.

But Hyland seems to have found a home with the Timberwolves. He is not the answer to their point guard problems, but he is at least establishing himself in the point guard pecking order above Dillingham. And perhaps by working more closely with Edwards, some of Edwards' incredible play would rub off on him as well.